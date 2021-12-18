Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

‘What a player’, ‘Superb performance’ – Many Blackburn fans laud 22-year-old following Birmingham showing

Blackburn continued their fine form with an emphatic 4-0 win over Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon. 

The win meant Rovers moved within a point of the top two as they recorded their fifth successive win.

It was a dominant victory from Mowbray’s side as they created the lion share of the chances.

Goals from John Buckley, Reda Khadra and two from in-form Ben Brereton Diaz meant Rovers were able to capitalise on Bournemouth’s defeat, and move to within a point of the automatic promotion spots.

John Buckley was singled out for praise as the midfielder put in a dominant performance in the Rovers midfield.

He scored the first that got Blackburn on their way and was given a standing ovation when he was substituted in the 63rd minute.

As expected, fans were delighted with his performance with the midfielder stepping up this season to become an important figure in the Rovers side.

Here we take a look at some of the reactions to Buckley’s performance on Twitter.


