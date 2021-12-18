‘What a player’, ‘Superb performance’ – Many Blackburn fans laud 22-year-old following Birmingham showing

Blackburn continued their fine form with an emphatic 4-0 win over Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon.

The win meant Rovers moved within a point of the top two as they recorded their fifth successive win.

It was a dominant victory from Mowbray’s side as they created the lion share of the chances.

Goals from John Buckley, Reda Khadra and two from in-form Ben Brereton Diaz meant Rovers were able to capitalise on Bournemouth’s defeat, and move to within a point of the automatic promotion spots.

John Buckley was singled out for praise as the midfielder put in a dominant performance in the Rovers midfield.

He scored the first that got Blackburn on their way and was given a standing ovation when he was substituted in the 63rd minute.

As expected, fans were delighted with his performance with the midfielder stepping up this season to become an important figure in the Rovers side.

Here we take a look at some of the reactions to Buckley’s performance on Twitter.

Super John Buckley!! Finally got the goal his excellent form this season has deserved!! What a start! 🔵⚪️ #Rovers — Callum Altimas (@CallumAltimas) December 18, 2021

SUPER JOHN BUCKLEY 💙 — Adam ⚽️ (@Adamhenry2017) December 18, 2021

That goal is no more than John Buckley deserves after his performances over the last few weeks. He’s been excellent. #Rovers — Chris Martin (@ChrisMartin_93) December 18, 2021

John Buckley man. What a player — Lewis Horsfield (@lewishorsey92) December 18, 2021

the moon revolves around the earth

the earth revolves around the sun

the sun revolves around john buckley — Harry Nolan Diaz 🇨🇱 (@HarryN0lan) December 18, 2021

Superb performance yet again by Buckley. Took his goal well and is a very important part of this team #Rovers — Matt Arrowsmith (@arrowsm) December 18, 2021

John Buckley, what a player. — Jimmy (@Jab_bd) December 18, 2021

Nobody and I mean nobody should under estimate how good John Buckley is at football. #Rovers — George Nelson (@GeeNelsss) December 18, 2021

Some player this lad — baz (@baz9344) December 18, 2021

Brereton Diaz is some boy. #Rovers Special mention to god…. Also known as John Buckley. — GalDavies (@GalDavies1986) December 18, 2021

🗣 John Buckley appreciation tweet. He’s been magnificent this season and was on the scoresheet today. 🔵⚪️@IrelandRoversFC @Rovers @JBucko21 pic.twitter.com/pdVRx2EYT7 — Blackburn Rovers – Ireland (@IrelandRoversFC) December 18, 2021