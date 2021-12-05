‘What a player’, ‘Different gravy’ – Plenty of Sheffield United supporters praise key man following Cardiff City clash

Sheffield United staged an admirable second-half comeback as they came from 1-0 down to win 3-2 against Cardiff City in the Welsh capital, maintaining Paul Heckingbottom’s winning start.

The Blades initially fell behind when Mark Harris calmly controlled Joe Ralls’ lob to fire past Wes Foderingham from close range and put the home side 1-0 up going into the interval. But the Bluebirds proved to be their own worst enemy in the second 45 as Sean Morrison was sent off in the 52nd minute for taking down Billy Sharp.

Heckingbottom’s side dominated proceedings after that, with goals from Morgan Gibbs-White, Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick all but sealing the three points for the away side as they climbed up to 10th spot.

Quiz: Has Billy Sharp ever scored a goal for Sheffield United at each of these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 The Vitality Stadium? Yes No

The hosts did manage to grab a consolation through Mark McGuiness, but it was too little, too late for Steve Morison’s side who slipped down to 21st place after their loss and Reading’s draw against Hull City yesterday afternoon.

Gibbs-White was particularly crucial in the South Yorkshire outfit’s victory, unleashing a superb strike for his side’s equaliser just after the hour mark before claiming the assists for Sharp and McGoldrick’s strikes.

This has been typical of his temporary spell at Bramall Lane so far, thriving away from parent club Wolverhampton Wanderers and taking his Championship goal contributions tally for the 2021/22 campaign to nine after this weekend’s performance.

But was his performance at the Cardiff City Stadium as good as the statistics show? We have a look at some of the latest Twitter reaction to his performance from United fans.

Not watched a better baller in a red n white shirt https://t.co/oYLoMfULQ5 — Cal (@CalWright__) December 4, 2021

Don’t get attached to a loan player, we’ve been through the pain once already. Hopefully MGW comes to us permanently 🤞🏻 https://t.co/FikdI1ZDHP — Jason⚔️ (@jasoncc36TW) December 4, 2021

EVERY

SINGLE

WEEK

What a player 🔴⚪ — D B (@DaniBryan89) December 4, 2021

Sign him a life contract 🙏🏼 — S H E Z A ➐ (@Official_ShezaB) December 4, 2021

MGW unplayable in that Duffy role #SUFC — Nigel Stent (@Stentysheffield) December 5, 2021