Highlights Coventry City's transfer policy has been successful in unearthing talented players and selling them for profits.

Victor Torp has made an instant impression on Coventry City fans and has seamlessly fit into the team.

Torp, along with Ben Sheaf, could form a strong midfield partnership and potentially attract interest from Premier League clubs.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City's transfer policy in recent times has seen them unearth a plethora of gems who have gone on to make a significant impact at the CBS Arena, before being sold on for huge profits which could set the club up for many years to come.

Look no further than Viktor Gyokeres, who was signed for just over £1m on a permanent basis in 2021, before subsequently going on to score 40 times in 97 appearances prior to his initial €20m departure, from which Coventry could still reap further benefits from should bonuses be paid out.

Coventry City set to unearth fellow Scandinavian counterpart

After a summer of major player turnover in this part of the West Midlands, January brought a much more relaxed window for Mark Robins, but he added the services of Victor Torp from Norwegian outfit Sarpsborg 08 FF, alongside Ephron Mason-Clark, who has been loaned back to Peterborough United for the remainder of the season.

In just four Championship and FA Cup appearances, Torp has already made an instant impression on Sky Blues fans, including FLW's Coventry City fan pundit Neil Littlewood, who has spoken about the promising signs already shown by the 24-year-old.

"What a player Victor Torp is!" He began. "Robins and his team have done it again, they've unearthed an unknown gem from an obscure club in the wilderness of Europe, and he's just fit into our system so seamlessly and effortlessly."

"The transition for him has been quite remarkable really. Obviously, he introduced himself at Sheffield Wednesday with that absolute thunderbolt in the FA Cup, and has really shown signs of what he can do," Littlewood continued.

"He's already on set pieces. He had a free-kick well saved by Sarkic vs Millwall on Sunday. He's on corners, which we've struggled with this year - it's been an ongoing problem/joke within the fanbase, whereas Torp can hit a dead ball really well, as shown with his free kicks.

"In the middle of the park, he seems very similar to Ben Sheaf. Not only in appearance and stature, but also the way he plays the game. He doesn't mind getting involved physically, can pick a pass, he's busy, gets around the park," he added.

Coventry City's future midfield

Torp's arrival has moved club captain Liam Kelly further down Robins' pecking order, which has come as no surprise to Littlewood.

"This is one of the reasons why Liam Kelly is right to move on, because Torp is the future, I think our first-choice midfield partnership will be Ben Sheaf and Victor Torp when they're both fit and firing, which is frightening," he continued.

"In terms of the skillset to play in the Premier League, it's too early to say for me. But, he's got a lot of ability and it wouldn't surprise me if a Luton, Burnley, Leicester or Southampton, who look like they're going up, looked at him - I think he'd easily fit into this Southampton side from what I've seen so far - granted that's only been twice.

"I don't want to get ahead of myself, but it looks like he's got all the attributes to be a success at Coventry," Littlewood claimed.

Victor Torp could be a salable asset in the future

As previously mentioned, the moneyball approach has been adopted successfully by the Sky Blues, so could Littlewood see Torp being the next on that particular conveyor belt?

He said: "My main concern is, does he become a salable asset and a profit-maker for the club? I think he does 100%.

"We haven't really seen him and Ben Sheaf together yet, if at all, and that's something I would really like to see because I think they'll compliment each other really well. Hopefully we can unearth another gem like him in the summer!," he concluded.

Victor Torp's statistics so far for Coventry City

Since his signing was confirmed on 11th January, the former Denmark youth international has shown plenty of promising glimpses to the Coventry faithful.

Across three Championship games, he's produced an average rating of 7.17, as well as making one assist for Callum O'Hare in the 2-1 defeat at Norwich City on February 3rd. This comes on top of his stunning effort in the FA Cup Fourth Round tie at Hillsborough.

Victor Torp - Coventry City Championship Stats (As of 12/02/24) Total Average Rating 7.17 Matches Played 3 Shots per Game 1.7 Assists 1 Big Chances Created 1 Key Passes per Game 1.7 Passing Accuracy per Game (%) 80 Tackles per Game 2.0 Balls Recovered per Game 4.7 All stats as per SofaScore

As Littlewood references, Torp has all the credentials to create a formidable duo with Sheaf in the centre of midfield, with the former Arsenal man earning a reputation as one of the most underrated players in the division.

However, that prospect is on the back burner for now, as the 26-year-old could be sidelined for approximately two months with a hamstring problem.