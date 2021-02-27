‘What a player’, ‘Can’t stop scoring’ – These Derby County fans respond to key moment against Nottingham Forest

Colin Kazim-Richards was the star of the show for Derby County last night.

The Rams were facing fierce rivals Nottingham Forest on Friday evening in a game that could have been pivotal for both teams as they look to escape the bottom half of the table.

Thankfully for both sets of fans the match didn’t disappoint.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw at the City Ground with James Garner opening the scoring for Forest in the first half.

It seemed that Chris Hughton’s were on track for victory when Kazim-Richards let rip with a fierce effort late in the second period to secure a point.

The experienced striker has been a surprise star of the show for Wayne Rooney’s side in recent weeks, and based on some of the tweets from supporters, they’re delighted with the way that he scored the crucial goal.

Here’s what some of them had to say on social media.

Give him a new contract every match day Wadmin — Will #BLM (@willDCFC1) February 26, 2021

CKR laughing at the forest player as he’s celebrating is as perfect as the rocket he scored 🤣😂 🚀🚀 #getin — Michele 🖤🐏⚽️ (@mish_1974) February 26, 2021

Can't stop scoring. Should've been 2-1 but we go again ⚽ pic.twitter.com/O9BKo02dHB — GENE (@GeneUnitedy) February 26, 2021

The three certainties in life… 1) Death ☠️

2) Taxes 💸

3) Colin Kazim-Richards scoring thunderb*stards ⚽️ — Odds Manager (@OddsManagerUK) February 26, 2021

Class — GEORGE (@GTF_94) February 26, 2021

Can we just name the stadium "The CKR arena" — Ryan Mathieson (@RyanMathieson93) February 26, 2021

Stunning, what a player — Nick Fletcher (@NickFle85618167) February 26, 2021