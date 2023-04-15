Ashley Barnes has confirmed that he will leave Burnley at the end of the season.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the Clarets secured their promotion back to the Premier League on Good Friday, the 33-year-old told Sky Sports revealed that he would be leaving Turf Moor when his contract expires in the summer

That will bring to an end his nine-year spell at the Lancashire club - during which time he has made 267 appearances and scored 54 goals.

What next for Ashley Barnes ahead of Burnley exit?

Football League World's Burnley fan pundit Ben Livingstone has shared his thoughts on Barnes' confirmed exit - suggesting that he still has a few years left in the tank and that Championship clubs would be mad not to snap him up.

He said: "A lot of us, me included, wrote him off at the start of this season saying that he's too old, not good enough, and all that.

"But since that Blackburn game, what a player he has been, honestly. He's led the line so well. I don't think this season we could've asked for much better of a striker in terms of a player that we already had at the club, didn't cost us anything.

"We've had a very, very good nine years of service. I think we paid £660,000 for him ages ago back near the start of Sean Dyche's tenure. He has been a fantastic servant for this club. Over 50 goals and most of them being in the Premier League as well. What a servant he's been.

"It will be a bit weird to see Burnley without Ashley Barnes because he really is what Burnley is about. He's had a few difficult years with injuries, not being able to get back into the team, been out of form but since Kompany's come in he has really revolutionised Barnes' game, and he's led the line really well for us since that Blackburn game.

"I'd love to have kept him on for another year but I can see why they wouldn't. I think Barnes personally feels that his legs won't be there in the Premier League and he's looking to the coaching route - him and Jack Cork.

"Maybe could see him as a coach but I still think he's got another year or two in him in the Championship. I think most Championship teams would be stupid not to take him next season if he was there on a free."