‘What a performance’, ‘Very proud’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react to Tottenham Hotspur result

Birmingham City fell short in their pre-season fixture against Tottenham Hotspur as Steven Bergwijn netted late on to give Jose Mourinho’s team the victory.

It was a good workout for Aitor Karanka and his side as preparations enhanced ahead of the new campaign with a number of new routines and formations tried.

New signing George Friend started at the heart of the defence and was terrific throughout, keeping some of Europe’s biggest names at bay during his time on the pitch.

Karanka now has the tools to keep building ahead of the opening day of the Championship and he’ll be hoping that his side can continue to defend the way they did against Spurs in the pre-season fixture.

After conceding a late goal, spirits weren’t knocked amongst the fan base and this is how the Birmingham City supporters reacted to the defeat…

Quality lads. That all we want as fans. To see that your giving 100% on the pitch. Today you did just that. 👏🏽 — WeAreBlooz (@WeAreBlooz) August 29, 2020

don’t care about the goal, what a performance from the lads. very proud👏🏼 — 🅵 (@fredbcfc) August 29, 2020

What a signing George Friend was.

One Man Wall. — Dav (@custardcream81) August 29, 2020

Good game, early days but we looked loads better 👏👏👏 — BCFC FANS FORUM (@bcfansforum) August 29, 2020

Really solid effort that was. Didn’t deserve the late goal at the end, add Gardner and Juke to that with the 3 signings Leko, Toral and Sanchez and suddenly we have a lot more about us. 3 more signings this week another GK, midfielder and a centre forward please — Jamie Wall (@_JamieWall) August 29, 2020

We're gonna lose so many games 1 0 we've got nothing upfront George reid are awful — Anthony Lloyd (@anthonytdlloyd) August 29, 2020

Good performance from the boys today. Friend was solid at CB. Crowley looked decent as a 10 and Bela had a solid 80 mins. We’re a decent GK and Striker away from being competitive at the very least! — Joshua Clifton (@JoshuaClifton20) August 29, 2020