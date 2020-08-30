Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘What a performance’, ‘Very proud’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react to Tottenham Hotspur result

Published

9 mins ago

on

Birmingham City fell short in their pre-season fixture against Tottenham Hotspur as Steven Bergwijn netted late on to give Jose Mourinho’s team the victory.

It was a good workout for Aitor Karanka and his side as preparations enhanced ahead of the new campaign with a number of new routines and formations tried.

New signing George Friend started at the heart of the defence and was terrific throughout, keeping some of Europe’s biggest names at bay during his time on the pitch.

Karanka now has the tools to keep building ahead of the opening day of the Championship and he’ll be hoping that his side can continue to defend the way they did against Spurs in the pre-season fixture.

After conceding a late goal, spirits weren’t knocked amongst the fan base and this is how the Birmingham City supporters reacted to the defeat…

