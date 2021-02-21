‘What a performance’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans react 26-year-old’s display in Swansea victory

Huddersfield Town took a sizeable step towards Championship safety following an impressive win over promotion-chasing Swansea City on Saturday.

Carlos Corberan’s team were sliding towards the bottom-three after eight league matches without winning, but turned in one of their most complete displays of the season to shock the South Wales outfit, who were unbeaten in the league themselves since before Christmas.

However, goals from Frazier Campbell, Lewis O’Brien and a three-minute brace from American Duane Holmes cancelled out Conor Hourihane’s impressive free-kick in first-half stoppage-time to move the Terriers seven points clear of the Championship danger-zone.

There were several massive performances from the Terriers, but perhaps no more than midfielder Holmes.

The former Derby County man hadn’t scored in four previous appearances since making the move from Pride Park in January, but turned in a fine display to help Huddersfield claim three points.

Firstly, Holmes thumped home the Terriers’ third to give them breathing space, before registering a goal of the season contender to secure the points soon after with a spectacular long-range effort.

Following his first goals in Huddersfield colours, the John Smith’s faithful have been reacting to his performance on Twitter:

Holmes obviously will deservedly get the plaudits but I thought vallejo was brilliant too. — bob holness (@davidlynn12345) February 20, 2021

Duane Holmes. Great performance and a couple of cracking goals edging it from Hogg and O'Brien. — Nick (@BoogalooNick) February 20, 2021

Fab performance today! Thank you! — caroline (@hirstcaroline) February 20, 2021

Huddersfield not won in 2021 Swansea not lost in 2021. Hahahahaahaha duane Holmes best in world — stan (@stann3r) February 20, 2021

Corberan's kind of player. Positive runner. — The Playful Planets (@Playful_Planets) February 21, 2021

One of the best goals I’ve seen at Town, and I’ve been a supporter since 1952. — Alan York (@AlanJYork) February 20, 2021

shame duane couldnt get the hatrick what a performance from the lad! UTT! — FelixMitchell (@FelixMitchell1) February 20, 2021