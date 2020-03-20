‘What a night that was’ – Plenty of Coventry City fans react to footage of classic match

Coventry City are currently sitting top of the League One table after a very successful season to date.

The Sky Blues are enjoying a great campaign, and the club’s social media team decided to relive a classic game from another good moment in Coventry’s history.

It was a semi-final tie in the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy, and Coventry hosted Preston North End at the Ricoh Arena.

Mark Robins’ side took the lead early in the tie through Steve Jennings, before Preston completely turned the game on its head and found themselves 2-1 up with not long to go in the fixture.

Can you get 100% in this Coventry City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Where did Matty Godden begin his career? Crewe Alexandra Scunthorpe United Southend United Sunderland

It appeared Coventry were set to be dumped out of the competition, but an equaliser from Carl Baker brought them right back into the game.

Then just minutes later, Leon Clarke slotted home to secure an excellent victory for the Sky Blues and give them an opportunity to play a two-legged northern final against Crewe Alexandra.

Here’s how supporters reacted to this particular Coventry memory…

Mad how that was 7 years ago, remember that like yesterday. What a night that was, incredible comeback. We Should have got to Wembley to that year. #PUSB https://t.co/KqFNNTFlc4 — Robbie Fisk (@FiskRobbie) March 19, 2020

That last from Jordan Clarke to Carl baker was unreal — Michael Friel (@michaellfriel) March 19, 2020

If only it was to get us to Wembley! — Tom Sharman (@Tom_Sh4rman) March 19, 2020

Remember that game. It was special! — Mat Broadway (@mat_broadway) March 19, 2020

We all love an extra time goal!! — Phil Manock (@PhilipAndrewMan) March 19, 2020

There is absolutely nothing I needed to see more right now — Adam Goldsmith (@AdamGoldsmith38) March 19, 2020

Stuart Beavon scoring about the only goal he’s ever scored at Ricoh!! And it wasn’t for us! 🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ — Adi (@Adi_iliff) March 19, 2020