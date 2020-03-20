Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘What a night that was’ – Plenty of Coventry City fans react to footage of classic match

Coventry City are currently sitting top of the League One table after a very successful season to date.

The Sky Blues are enjoying a great campaign, and the club’s social media team decided to relive a classic game from another good moment in Coventry’s history.

It was a semi-final tie in the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy, and Coventry hosted Preston North End at the Ricoh Arena.

Mark Robins’ side took the lead early in the tie through Steve Jennings, before Preston completely turned the game on its head and found themselves 2-1 up with not long to go in the fixture.

It appeared Coventry were set to be dumped out of the competition, but an equaliser from Carl Baker brought them right back into the game.

Then just minutes later, Leon Clarke slotted home to secure an excellent victory for the Sky Blues and give them an opportunity to play a two-legged northern final against Crewe Alexandra.

Here’s how supporters reacted to this particular Coventry memory…


