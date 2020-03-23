‘What a night’, ‘Brilliant memories’ – Plenty of West Brom fans reflect on memorable moment in 2002

West Bromwich Albion have had a number of great memories in the past, and with football ground to a halt, the social media team at the club are reliving some of Albion’s best moments.

On Sunday, the Baggies put out a video on their Twitter page which showed Bob Taylor’s 83rd minute winning goal away at Nottingham Forest in 2002.

Taylor had headed in after an excellent free-kick from Neil Clement had hit the post, which proved to be a crucial goal in the campaign and helped the Baggies to automatic promotion.

At one point, West Brom were nine points behind rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers, but Gary Megson’s side managed to turn it around and finish above them in what was a majestic last ten games of the season.

Here’s how Baggies fans reacted to seeing a replay of Taylor’s crucial goal from 2002…

Can you get 100% in this West Brom quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 16 Who scored the first goal of the 18/19 season? Harvey Barnes Matt Phillips Jay Rodriguez Hal Robson-Kanu

Clement had one hell of a left foot didn’t he. — Baggies Analytics (@Baggiesanalytic) March 22, 2020

Absolute limbs before limbs even existed 🤟 — Sunil Patel (@sjpatel212) March 22, 2020

You don’t get Super status for nothing. — Rich Marsh (@RichMarsh67) March 22, 2020

What a player 👌 — Les Adams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Grizzly1022) March 22, 2020

I was there… brilliant memories — Hoppywba (@hoppywba) March 22, 2020

What a night that was!! — Richard stevens (@Richstevens_) March 22, 2020

Super Bobby Taylor — Filip Nowakowski (@FilipNowakows13) March 23, 2020