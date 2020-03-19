‘What a night’ – Billy Knott looks back on Bradford City’s dramatic cup win over Leeds United

Following the recent EFL postponement, fans from all clubs have been using the time away from their club to reminisce on some of their best memories, both new and old ones.

Bradford City have had a rich history spanning 117 years, with periods in the top flight mixed with some worse times in the lower leagues, such as their current stint in League Two.

Their relegation from League Two means that it is their first time back in the fourth tier since they clinched promotion out of the division in the play-offs back in May 2013.

Over the past decade, the domestic cup competitions have been very kind to the Bantams, seeing them spring a number of upsets against some high-profile opponents. The 2012/13 campaign saw them reach the League Cup final after seeing off Premier League sides Wigan Athletic, Arsenal and Aston Villa, while the 2014/15 term sprung three more shocks.

FA Cup triumphs over Chelsea and Sunderland were memorable, but another one that Valley Parade holds fondly is a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over local rivals Leeds United, where two quick-fire goals extinguished Leeds’ lead and gave the hosts a shock win, seeing Dave Hockaday’s reign at Elland Road come to an end just a day after the defeat.

Two goals in as many minutes from Billy Knott and James Hanson cancelled out Matt Smith’s opener on the evening, with four minutes separating all three strikes.

A social media campaign is gathering pace to ensure that everyone remains as hygienic as possible during the current crisis and the former Bantam, Knott, responded to a video using their dramatic League Cup turnaround to remind people to wash their hands for a specific duration, as long as it took to show their two goals on that night:

The smile every time I see this !!! What a night 💙⚽️ https://t.co/JphHlTNAKB — knotty ⚽️ (@billy_knott) March 18, 2020

The Verdict:

Every club is using this time very well to reflect on the positive memories from the past and this one certainly brings back good memories for the Bantams and Knott.

There aren’t so many good times to look on at the moment as they sit in League Two, but their cup form over the years has been stunning.

Knott’s strike on that night was something that he’ll remember for the rest of his life and will go down as one of the great nights at Valley Parade.

Social media is raising awareness very well of the best health protocols and there is no harm in using moments such as this to generate more engagement with the campaign.