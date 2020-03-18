Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Fulham

‘What a night and now we’re losing away to Barnsley’ – These Fulham fans react to memorable game on this day in 2010

Fulham currently find themselves in the thick of the Championship promotion race, but on this day ten years ago the Whites were looking to upset the odds and reach the Europa League quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

Having already knocked out Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk in the previous round, Roy Hodgson’s men were massively up against it once again after a 3-1 defeat in Turin a week earlier left them with a mountain to climb in west London.

David Trezeguet’s early strike left Fulham needing to score four times in the final 88 minutes or their European adventure would be over.

Bobby Zamora replied soon after before two goals from Zoltan Gera either side of the break left the home fans dreaming of a memorable comeback. And eight minutes from time, the comeback was completed when Clint Dempsey produced the most exquisite chip to send Craven Cottage into raptures and complete a 4-1 victory.

As a mark of tens years to the exact day, Fulham’s official Twitter account are pretending that it’s 2010 again and will be showing a rerun of the game shown live on their social channels this evening.

This understandably left Fulham fans excited at being given the opportunity to re-watch one of the greatest nights in the club’s history.

Take a look at some of their best responses in the tweets below…


