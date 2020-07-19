Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Barnsley

‘What a moment’, ‘Never lose hope’ – These Barnsley fans issue defiant message after dramatic win

Published

2 mins ago

on

Barnsley are still capable of staying in the Championship this season after they secured a dramatic win over Nottingham Forest at Oakwell this afternoon.

Results elsewhere meant the Tykes went into the clash knowing anything less than three points would see them relegated to League One.

And, despite having the better of the game throughout, the score was goalless as they went into stoppage time, with relegation seeming inevitable.

However, Patrick Schmidt grabbed the crucial goal in the 93rd minute to keep Barnsley’s survival hopes alive.

1 of 40

WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT?

Whilst they are still up against it, as they need to win at Brentford and hope other results go their way, they will belief that they can pull off the impossible.

That’s certainly the view from the fans, who were understandably delighted with the character and performance shown by Gerhard Struber’s men as well as the result. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘What a moment’, ‘Never lose hope’ – These Barnsley fans issue defiant message after dramatic win

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: