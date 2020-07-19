‘What a moment’, ‘Never lose hope’ – These Barnsley fans issue defiant message after dramatic win

Barnsley are still capable of staying in the Championship this season after they secured a dramatic win over Nottingham Forest at Oakwell this afternoon.

Results elsewhere meant the Tykes went into the clash knowing anything less than three points would see them relegated to League One.

And, despite having the better of the game throughout, the score was goalless as they went into stoppage time, with relegation seeming inevitable.

However, Patrick Schmidt grabbed the crucial goal in the 93rd minute to keep Barnsley’s survival hopes alive.

Whilst they are still up against it, as they need to win at Brentford and hope other results go their way, they will belief that they can pull off the impossible.

That’s certainly the view from the fans, who were understandably delighted with the character and performance shown by Gerhard Struber’s men as well as the result. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Still doesn’t feel real what a moment — Tom (@tom_williams_1) July 19, 2020

YES! Let’s take it to them on the last day, the boys 👊🏻 — Emma (@emmajaneh_x) July 19, 2020

Still in it Reds!!!! — them reds! (@hazza_chisler) July 19, 2020

Absolutely. Never lose hope. Not over til the fat lady sings – and I haven't even started warming up yet. — Pauline Barrett (@pauline_barrett) July 19, 2020

Well played — Karen (@Kscott1066) July 19, 2020

Wow. Just wow. 😍⚽🔴⚪🍀✨ — Catherine 💙 (@Tufty_Girl) July 19, 2020

Fully deserved. All over them. Could and should have been more. — Ben Oldroyd (@Ben_Oldroyd) July 19, 2020