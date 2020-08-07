‘What a moment’ – Many Stoke City fans delighted with emerging transfer announcement

Stoke City have confirmed the signing of Morgan Fox, with the defender arriving at the bet365 Stadium after cutting ties with Sheffield Wednesday earlier this summer.

Fox has been with Wednesday since January 2017 and made over 100 appearances for the Owls during his time at Hillsborough.

However, that spell in South Yorkshire is now over, with Stoke announcing the arrival of the 26-year-old after he rejected a long-term contract with Wednesday.

Last year, Fox excelled under Garry Monk and made 32 appearances across all competitions. He was dependable at left-back, but also a threat going forwards, scoring three goals in total.

Michael O’Neill is hoping to reshape his Stoke squad during his first summer at the club and get the Potters challenging higher up the Championship table.

Naturally, following such a good signing, there’s delight amongst the club’s fanbase, with many fans flooding to respond to Fox’s arrival.

We breakdown some of that response here…

Are Stoke going up this season pic.twitter.com/EBdzfgx3jV — Euan Ramage (@EuanRamae) August 7, 2020

Welcome Mr Fox – we've been waiting for you for 4 years!! 😉 (haven't we, Tony!).

All the best Morgan 👍 — Stokie'73 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ (@potter2207) August 7, 2020

Good signing! Welcome to Stoke, Morgan… just play for the shirt, that's all we ever ask 🙏🏻 — Daniel (@dcw12789) August 7, 2020

What a moment. We’ve got a left back!! — Louis11073 (@louis11073) August 7, 2020

Top notch, good news — Tearle Family (@FamilyTearle) August 7, 2020

GET IN — 🔴G⚪️🐂 (@StokeyyG) August 7, 2020

Good signing! — Jon Owen (@Jon19861) August 7, 2020

Welcome Morgan and good luck! 👍 — Joshua Thomas Flint (@JJsPr0ductions) August 7, 2020