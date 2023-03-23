Huddersfield Town confirmed some big news today with it revealed that they are set to be taken over by a North American group, with Dean Hoyle set to sell 100% of his shares in the football club.

A statement on the Terriers' club website read:

Huddersfield Town can today (23 March 2023) issue an update on the Club’s ownership.

We can confirm that Dean Hoyle has completed a deal to acquire the remaining 75% shareholding in Huddersfield Town from Pure Sports Consultancy. As a result, Dean Hoyle now owns 100% of the shares in the Football Club.

Simultaneously, Mr Hoyle has exchanged contracts with a North American group on a sale of the 100% shareholding in Huddersfield Town. Completion is subject to legislative and governance procedures.

We will give more information to supporters as soon as these procedures have been completed.

Once again, we would like to thank fans for their continued patience and support.

Naturally, as you'd expect, this has sparked quite a reaction from the Terriers' fanbase whom have been in need of some good news recently.

With the club languishing in a perilous position in the relegation zone in the Championship, this news has seemingly raised spirits.

We took a dive on Twitter to gage what the mood is after this big Huddersfield announcement....