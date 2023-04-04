Reading have been dealt a blow in their bid for survival in the Championship today by the EFL.

As confirmed by the club's official website, the Royals have accepted a six-point penalty from the EFL for a failure to fully satisfy the business plan that was imposed on them for a previous breach of the Profit and Sustainability limits.

This points deduction has been applied with immediate effect.

During the previous campaign, Reading were issued a separate points deduction for a cumulative breach of regulations.

Despite having six points deducted, Reading managed to achieve safety in the second-tier under the guidance of manager Paul Ince last year.

What does the latest points deduction mean for Reading in terms of their place in the Championship?

Although Reading have adhered to a transfer embargo and a strict wage structure this season, they have accepted that they have failed to comply with certain elements of the business plan.

As a result of this latest deduction, the Royals have dropped from 18th in the Championship to 20th place and are now just one point above the relegation zone.

How have Reading fans responded to the news of the point deduction?

Following the club's announcement of this penalty, Reading's fans took to Twitter to share their views.

These supporters were angered by the fact that their Royals have once again broken the EFL's rules.

Meanwhile, these Reading fans opted to take aim at the club's hierarchy.

Other fans have insinuated that this could lead to the club suffering relegation to League One.

Will Reading be able to achieve survival following this blow?

Reading are now just a point above Huddersfield Town who are currently 22nd in the Championship standings.

With the two sides set to meet on the final day of the season, it is imperative that the Royals pick up positive results on a regular basis before this crunch clash.

Unless Reading are able to address their recent form at this level, there is a possibility that a season in the third-tier could be on the horizon.

The Royals have lost four of their last six league games and have only won twice in the Championship since the turn of the year.