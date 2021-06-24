‘What a mess’ – Many Derby County fans react as club issue statement

A number of Derby County fans have been reacting to the latest statement issued by the Rams clarifying their position after the disciplinary commission came to a decision on sanctions they will face.

The Rams have been found to have not complied with the requirements of the Championship profitability and sustainability rules in terms of their accounts from 30 June 2016 to 30 June 2018.

As a result, Derby are set to be handed a £100,000 fine and a reprimand as part of their punishment for the breach of the profitability and sustainability rules over the last few years.

Derby’s statement also revealed that the club have been ordered to submit revised accounts for the years they have been found to have not complied properly with profitability and sustainability rules. They have been given a deadline of 18 August 2021 to submit those, which is after the campaign has started.

The statement also insists that the Rams do not expect to be handed a points deduction and to be relegated down to League One as a result of the findings from the disciplinary commission.

That comes despite the EFL claiming they have developed an interchangeable fixture list in case Wycombe Wanderers are swapped with the Rams and put back in the Championship.

Many Derby fans were pleased that the Rams are confident that they will not be getting relegated down to League One and some were keen to criticise the EFL for their handling of the situation.

If we have to submit revised accounts by 18th august. Seeing as that is after the season starts there is no prospect of us playing in league 1 next season — stace (@stace_dcfc) June 24, 2021

Pure shade thrown at the EFL 😂 — Daniel (@17Dan17) June 24, 2021

Burying heads in the sand is ultimately not going to do us any good. It clearly is possible to relegate a team after the end of the season, eg Macclesfield. Just stating the club’s position indignantly is not going to help. — Ed Dogavić (@dogavic) June 24, 2021

We sint getting relegated!!! Huddersfield first folks you no for a fact 18th august will be the day we submit anything…season already started by then — Gem🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@gempopmoo) June 24, 2021

Well at least it shows that @EFL and @dcfcofficial have buried the hatchet… Firmly in each others backs!

And so it rumbles on, clearly nothing going to be sorted any time soon. Wonder when the findings will be released in full? #dcfc #dcfcfans https://t.co/biWuvai2fI — Rik P ⚽🐏🏳️‍🌈 (@Rik_JP1884) June 24, 2021

What a mess 😂 https://t.co/DXMuVQ8nYE — Shaun Gowtage (@ShaunGowtage) June 24, 2021

We don't even have to submit the books until after the new season has started 🤣 We're fine https://t.co/lL2jM1nnMB — Becca (@_beccaa97) June 24, 2021

Just the takeover to sort out now so we can start signing players and assembling a squad 🐏 https://t.co/6TbnzVtjO2 — Will (@willmcmurtrie_) June 24, 2021

EFL going behind the back of the club to produce a statement that missed out 90% of the details. What a surprise https://t.co/nKgAMudXkK — Khai Smith (@khaismith26) June 24, 2021