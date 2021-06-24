Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘What a mess’ – Many Derby County fans react as club issue statement

Published

17 mins ago

on

A number of Derby County fans have been reacting to the latest statement issued by the Rams clarifying their position after the disciplinary commission came to a decision on sanctions they will face.

The Rams have been found to have not complied with the requirements of the Championship profitability and sustainability rules in terms of their accounts from 30 June 2016 to 30 June 2018.

As a result, Derby are set to be handed a £100,000 fine and a reprimand as part of their punishment for the breach of the profitability and sustainability rules over the last few years.

Derby’s statement also revealed that the club have been ordered to submit revised accounts for the years they have been found to have not complied properly with profitability and sustainability rules. They have been given a deadline of 18 August 2021 to submit those, which is after the campaign has started.

The statement also insists that the Rams do not expect to be handed a points deduction and to be relegated down to League One as a result of the findings from the disciplinary commission.

That comes despite the EFL claiming they have developed an interchangeable fixture list in case Wycombe Wanderers are swapped with the Rams and put back in the Championship.

Quiz: Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Derby County?

1 of 20

Bradley Johnson

Many Derby fans were pleased that the Rams are confident that they will not be getting relegated down to League One and some were keen to criticise the EFL for their handling of the situation.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘What a mess’ – Many Derby County fans react as club issue statement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: