‘What a mess’, ‘Going from bad to worse’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to club update

The Professional Footballers’ Association have contacted Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri directly as they search for answers as to why the Owls squad haven’t been paid their full November wages.

Reports emerged last week claiming that the squad hadn’t been paid in full due to cashflow problems, whilst it was said that wasn’t the first time this has happened.

That prompted the players to seek advice from the PFA as to what they could do. And, it has now been stated by the BBC that the PFA are trying to speak to Chansiri to resolve the issue, as there is a ‘growing concern about the situation’.

If they choose to inform the EFL of these developments, it could result in Wednesday being placed under a transfer embargo, which would be a major blow to boss Tony Pulis ahead of the January window.

As you would expect, this update worried the Wednesday support, who will want it cleared up in the coming days. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


