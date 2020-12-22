‘What a mess’, ‘Going from bad to worse’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to club update

The Professional Footballers’ Association have contacted Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri directly as they search for answers as to why the Owls squad haven’t been paid their full November wages.

Reports emerged last week claiming that the squad hadn’t been paid in full due to cashflow problems, whilst it was said that wasn’t the first time this has happened.

That prompted the players to seek advice from the PFA as to what they could do. And, it has now been stated by the BBC that the PFA are trying to speak to Chansiri to resolve the issue, as there is a ‘growing concern about the situation’.

If they choose to inform the EFL of these developments, it could result in Wednesday being placed under a transfer embargo, which would be a major blow to boss Tony Pulis ahead of the January window.

As you would expect, this update worried the Wednesday support, who will want it cleared up in the coming days. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Chansiri is a disgrace. Absolute poison. — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) December 21, 2020

but Chansiris a good guy — #CancelChristmas (@deceasedmode) December 21, 2020

No income for 12 months. Damned if he does and famines if he doesn’t. Pay them risk ffp and an embargo don’t pay them risk and embargo anyway. I hope COVID resets football. It will for a year or two but it’ll soon be back to how it was. — Richard Norman (@BFDOWL) December 21, 2020

What a mess. Why aren't the FFP requirements relaxed after months of zero gates? Or maybe the EFL could provide other help for clubs in these extraordinary times, rather than going overboard to wreck them. — bobbles (@Worstedjumper) December 21, 2020

This is not good. He needs to sell up before we end up in administration. I wonder if the same cash flow problems are why still waiting for season tickets refunds. If so nobody in their right mind is going to buy one for next season till he leaves. #swfc https://t.co/BYDSLDZLKY — Katie Hughes (@KatieHu19984393) December 21, 2020