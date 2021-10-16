‘What a man’ – Many QPR fans laud player’s instant impact despite Fulham defeat

Lyndon Dykes is quickly establishing as one of the best forwards in the Championship as he grabbed another goal on Saturday against Fulham.

Dykes has now scored in back-to-back games and put in his fifth of the season for QPR.

Having started on the bench for Mark Warburton’s side, Dykes made an instant impact as he put away his first chance after coming off the bench at half-time.

After good work from Chris Willock, Dykes made a run between the two centre-halves, rounding Fulham keeper’ Marek Rodak and slotted home with his left-footed.

Dykes brought the game level after Mitrovic’s opener, however, it did not stop the game from ending in defeat for the Royals as they were beaten 4-1 in the West London derby after goals from Mitrovic, Bobby Decordova-Reid and Antonee Robinson.

Dykes’ goal record for club and country so far this season has been impeccable, which should see him develop into one of the league’s most feared strikers.

Despite defeat, Dykes has quite rightly drawn praise from QPR supporters as he netted his 12th in 2021 so far.

Here’s what they had to say on Twitter:

The confidence flowing through his veins, you love to see it!!!!! — Martin Griffin 💙 (@MartinGriffin4) October 16, 2021

Yessssssss boys c’mon! Lyndon poised and a wonderful pass by Willock. COYRs! — just Drew (@DNixSports) October 16, 2021

Lyndon Again!!!! YYOOUU RRRRRRSSSSSSSS!!!! — Clash City Ranger (@ClashnQPR) October 16, 2021

Best player in the world — gregorjhh (@gregorjhh) October 16, 2021

Man of the moment 🔵⚪️ — Sam Campbell (@SamGamble94) October 16, 2021

WHAT A FINISH! — Sophie🤍 (@mcfc_soph) October 16, 2021

HES SO GOOD — ellie (@qprfanellie) October 16, 2021

What a transformation in this fella over 12 months. — Marcus de stijl (@marcusdestijl) October 16, 2021

What a man 🔥😍 — SJ 🤬🥶 (@sj2innit) October 16, 2021