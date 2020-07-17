Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘What a man’ – Many Leeds fans lap up image of board figure’s passion v Barnsley

Published

2 mins ago

on

Leeds United are finally on the brink of promotion to the Premier League after so many years away from the top flight.

The Whites now just need a point from their final two games in the Sky Bet Championship to seal their long-awaited return and, therefore, you would expect them to be able to achieve it.

Of course, Leeds fans won’t be counting their chickens given some of the collapses their side has been through before but such a fall from this position would probably outweigh all of them.

You can just sense what it means to everyone connected with the club to be so close now, too, and the images from last night – despite there being no crowd against Barnsley, told more of a story than words ever could.

Certainly, fans enjoyed this picture of Victor Orta after James Mooney shared it online:

Let’s take a look at what has been said:


