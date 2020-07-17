‘What a man’ – Many Leeds fans lap up image of board figure’s passion v Barnsley

Leeds United are finally on the brink of promotion to the Premier League after so many years away from the top flight.

The Whites now just need a point from their final two games in the Sky Bet Championship to seal their long-awaited return and, therefore, you would expect them to be able to achieve it.

Of course, Leeds fans won’t be counting their chickens given some of the collapses their side has been through before but such a fall from this position would probably outweigh all of them.

You can just sense what it means to everyone connected with the club to be so close now, too, and the images from last night – despite there being no crowd against Barnsley, told more of a story than words ever could.

Certainly, fans enjoyed this picture of Victor Orta after James Mooney shared it online:

Work with people who bring this passion everyday. It makes your life better #LUFC pic.twitter.com/MTaBFXtm0M — James Mooney (@JayMooney86) July 16, 2020

Let’s take a look at what has been said:

I love Victor 💙💛 — Maria Dawson (@MariaDawson_) July 16, 2020

Love that🤩 — Mateusz Klich (@Cli5hy) July 16, 2020

This! This is correct Someone with some actual sense 👏🏻 — LUFC ⚪️🟡Ryan⚫️🔴 (@LUFC_Rion) July 16, 2020

This bloke works hard at his job and has helped to build us back up. He deserves some appreciation for job done — Craig Hewitt (@cjlufc) July 16, 2020

What a man 😍😍 What a team 😍😍 What a group of individuals we have both on and off the pitch at are football club. Every single one deserves this. — Jack 🇮🇨 (jackkleeds) (@BonkersBamford) July 16, 2020

Love this🤍!!! — ONE POINT (@jessicafurness_) July 16, 2020

Got a lot of stick this guy … find me another in same role with this much passion for the club … I’ll wait — AndrewJames (@WeAreLeeds83) July 16, 2020

Club is premier league class from top to bottom mate. — Mick Ward (@MWardy21) July 16, 2020