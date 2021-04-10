‘What a man’, ‘Incredible’ – These Birmingham City fans heap praise on senior figure as fine run continues

Birmingham City moved nine points clear of the relegation zone as they beat Stoke City 2-0 at St. Andrew’s.

The victory continued Lee Bowyer’s brilliant start since taking over, with the former player guiding Blues to ten points from his five games in charge. That’s all the more impressive when you consider the fixture list he has had to navigate.

His side made light work of the Potters today, with two goals from Lukas Jutkiewicz sealing the points.

Whilst Stoke had some pressure, they were pretty toothless in the final third, with Bowyer’s side restricting the visitors to just one shot on target in the game.

Even though Blues still have some work to do to ensure survival, they now look nailed on to stay in the Championship, which was Bowyer’s remit following his appointment last month.

Therefore, it’s no surprise to see the fans are delighted with Bowyer, and here we look at some of the comments from Twitter about the boss…

That win with those other results were huge. Defence looks solid again Bowyer effect been massive now let's win next win and finish the job #bcfc — Jon Merrell (@IMRMEZZI) April 10, 2021

Lee Bowyer’s done it again. What an incredible manager. The Blues are staying up #BCFC #KRO #BIRSTK — Dan Starmer (@DanStarmz) April 10, 2021

Lee Bowyer out! Does he not know our traditions of last day survivals? Too much winning for my liking! #BCFC #KRO — 🏐🌍 (@1875_KRO) April 10, 2021

Some job Lee Bowyer is doing btw 👏👏👏#BCFC — Andrew Haywood 💙 (@AndrewHaywood1) April 10, 2021

Lee Bowyer, what a man. What a team we look now 🤩 #bcfc — Sam Beresford (@sberesford95) April 10, 2021

Arise Sir Lee Bowyer, shurgging off any relegation concerns… what a man! #BCFC #KRO — 🏐🌍 (@1875_KRO) April 10, 2021

Slowly but surely the world is taking notice that Lee Bowyer can walk on water whilst juggling chainsaws. Up the Blues.#BCFC — 𝗥𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗲 𝗟𝘂𝗺 (@RichieLum4) April 10, 2021