Birmingham City

‘What a man’, ‘Incredible’ – These Birmingham City fans heap praise on senior figure as fine run continues

Published

10 mins ago

on

Birmingham City moved nine points clear of the relegation zone as they beat Stoke City 2-0 at St. Andrew’s.

The victory continued Lee Bowyer’s brilliant start since taking over, with the former player guiding Blues to ten points from his five games in charge. That’s all the more impressive when you consider the fixture list he has had to navigate.

His side made light work of the Potters today, with two goals from Lukas Jutkiewicz sealing the points.

Whilst Stoke had some pressure, they were pretty toothless in the final third, with Bowyer’s side restricting the visitors to just one shot on target in the game.

Even though Blues still have some work to do to ensure survival, they now look nailed on to stay in the Championship, which was Bowyer’s remit following his appointment last month.

Therefore, it’s no surprise to see the fans are delighted with Bowyer, and here we look at some of the comments from Twitter about the boss…


