Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘What a man’, ‘Best on earth’ – These Sunderland fans heap praise on 25-y/o after Sheffield Wednesday thrashing

Published

4 mins ago

on

Sunderland moved to the top of League One after hammering Sheffield Wednesday 5-0 at the Stadium of Light last night.

With the Owls going into the game on a lengthy unbeaten run of their own, this was seen as a real test for Lee Johnson’s side, and it’s one they passed with flying colours as they dominated Darren Moore’s men from start to finish.

Whilst it was a complete team performance, Ross Stewart was the standout individual, scoring a perfect hat-trick.

That continued the Scotsman’s excellent form this season, as he now has 15 goals in 24 league games, with the former Ross County man now leading the way as the top scorer in the division.

Have any of these 30 ex-Sunderland players ever played abroad?

1 of 30

Lee Cattermole

As you would expect, the Sunderland fans were delighted with the contribution of the big striker in the emphatic victory and he came in for plenty of praise on Twitter. Here we look at some of the reaction from the support…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘What a man’, ‘Best on earth’ – These Sunderland fans heap praise on 25-y/o after Sheffield Wednesday thrashing

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: