‘What a man’, ‘Best on earth’ – These Sunderland fans heap praise on 25-y/o after Sheffield Wednesday thrashing

Sunderland moved to the top of League One after hammering Sheffield Wednesday 5-0 at the Stadium of Light last night.

With the Owls going into the game on a lengthy unbeaten run of their own, this was seen as a real test for Lee Johnson’s side, and it’s one they passed with flying colours as they dominated Darren Moore’s men from start to finish.

Whilst it was a complete team performance, Ross Stewart was the standout individual, scoring a perfect hat-trick.

That continued the Scotsman’s excellent form this season, as he now has 15 goals in 24 league games, with the former Ross County man now leading the way as the top scorer in the division.

As you would expect, the Sunderland fans were delighted with the contribution of the big striker in the emphatic victory and he came in for plenty of praise on Twitter. Here we look at some of the reaction from the support…

left foot, right foot, header hatrick😍 ross stewart really is the best on earth — rachel (@rachelaatkinson) December 30, 2021

Perfect hattrick to round off a perfect night. What a man Ross Stewart is. — Adam Fletcher (@Fletchayyy) December 30, 2021

Ross Stewart has to be one of the best signings we have made in a good few years. Getting Pritchard just looks insane at the moment. — JB 🔴⚪🏴‍☠️ (@sniff91) December 30, 2021

Ross Stewart is the best striker in league one anarl — Shay (@ShayChrister) December 30, 2021

Ross Stewart is ridiculous. Netting a hat trick for a big Sunderland win — Ian (@ian_sp6) December 30, 2021

Ross Stewart is the best striker in the world — Simmo_SAFC (@Alex26319277) December 30, 2021