‘What a legend’ – Plenty of West Brom reaction emerges as fan favourite speaks out

West Bromwich Albion wing-back Conor Townsend has revealed he is excited to be part of the club’s ‘project’ for the next few years, sitting down with the Baggies’ club journalists after signing a new deal.

It was announced yesterday afternoon that the 28-year-old had put pen to paper on fresh terms to extend his stay at The Hawthorns until 2025, with the second-tier side managing to tie down one of their key assets.

He has been one of the first names on the teamsheet under Valerien Ismael this season, starting all 17 league games so far and even filling well in at centre-back at different points of the season, potentially set to play there even more as the season progresses with both Dara O’Shea and Kean Bryan absent with long-term injuries.

This has made him a key cog in Ismael’s 3-4-3 system in the club’s quest to get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, an aim that Townsend will also share after getting his first taste of top-flight action last term.

For a man that was plying his trade in League One with Scunthorpe United under four years ago, this is an impressive rise from the Englishman who still has plenty of time to force his way back into the top tier.

Speaking out after signing his new deal yesterday, he said: “I’m delighted to have signed an extension on my deal.

“I’ve made no secret of the fact that I love it here. I’m really excited to be here and be part of the project going forward into the next few years.

“It’s a massive compliment for myself that the club have shown faith in me throughout my time here.

“I want to repay that by performing well on a personal level.”

After hearing the 28-year-old speak candidly about the club, his relationship with the fans and his personal development in recent years, we take a look at a selection of Twitter responses from West Brom supporters to his comments.

Took his chance and has improved year-on-year. Deserves his new deal. Well done, Conor 👏🏼 👊🏼 — Nelios (@Yo_Commander) November 18, 2021

Future club legend — charlie wathes (@Charliewathes_) November 18, 2021

Improved every season. — Craig Scott (@19craigscott73) November 18, 2021

I won't lie when we get promoted I thought we should have sold him, glad to say he's proved me wrong 👏🔥 — Joshwba (@Josh50814163) November 18, 2021