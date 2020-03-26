‘What a legend’, ‘Highlight of a damn awful season’ – Many West Brom fans reflect after Roman Bednar message

Many of the Hawthorns faithful will remember Roman Bednar well, with the Czech Republic international having turned out for the Baggies between 2007 and 2012 in what was a semi-successful spell with the Midlands club.

During his time at the club, Bednar notched a respectable tally of 33 goals in just 100 games, with a majority of his strikes coming during the 2007/2008 and 2009/2010 seasons, a time in which the big striker was in his prime.

After departing the Hawthorns back in January 2012 for Blackpool, the target man went on to ply his trade Sparta Prague in his homeland and 1.FK Pribram before eventually hanging up his boots in July 2016 after a career in which he registered 80 goals in just over 300 games.

Today is the ex-striker’s birthday and as a result, West Brom were quick to take to Instagram to post a throwback message in tribute to their former player:

Here, we take a look at some of the best comments in response to the post from the West Brom faithful via social media earlier today.

k1ngy123:🐐🐐🐐

itz_harry_x: “Roman Bednar is back.”😍

the_ms_man: What a legend.

rajan_793: 12 years. 🥴

the_peterjames: I remember walking out with him as a mascot against Reading in an FA cup replay.

djandygulch: Probably the highlight of a damn awful season. 😂

stu_08: @cbland94 what a header. 😂