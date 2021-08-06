‘What a legend’, ‘Hero’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to update involving 37-y/o

Michael Dawson has announced his retirement from football after leaving Nottingham Forest in the summer.

#OneOfOurOwn ❤️ Michael Dawson has announced his retirement from professional football ⚽️ Congratulations on a fantastic career, Daws 👏 🌳🔴 #NFFC pic.twitter.com/f9Ja8O4o2o — Nottingham Forest FC ❤️ (@NFFC) August 6, 2021

The 37-year-old enjoyed a hugely successful career that saw him start out with his boyhood Reds before moving to Tottenham and Hull before returning to the City Ground to end his career, whilst he also won four England caps.

During his first spell with Forest, the centre-back would make 91 appearances but despite his best efforts the side could not win promotion back to the Premier League.

Then, having returned in 2018, Dawson would go on to feature another 32 times but he remained hugely influential off the pitch and in the dressing room.

Were each of these 20 former Nottingham Forest players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Wes Morgan Right Left

Therefore, news of his retirement, which was confirmed by Forest, was understandably met with plenty of responses from the support who were keen to wish Dawson well for the future and also thank him for his contributions during his two spells.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Congratulations on an amazing career Michael. Good Luck in the next chapter of your life. — JULIE ANNE PITHER (@JuliePither) August 6, 2021

What a legend — Darren (@Dazza25dj) August 6, 2021

Hero x — matt (@mattnffc_) August 6, 2021

Always welcome back and hopefully not to long before he’s on the sidelines in some capacity bringing on our youngsters 👍🏻 — lional2936 (@lional2936) August 6, 2021

Great footballer & character in any dressing room. Pity we weren’t able to afford him a 10 minute run out in the last game of the season. That would have shown a bit of class. 🔴⚪️💯 — Forest FanBase (@ForestFanBase) August 6, 2021

What a legend — Darren (@Dazza25dj) August 6, 2021

A career to be proud of! Wishing you all the very best for the future, Daws ❤️ — Claire (@Claire_nffc_x) August 6, 2021