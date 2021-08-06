Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘What a legend’, ‘Hero’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to update involving 37-y/o

Published

2 hours ago

on

Michael Dawson has announced his retirement from football after leaving Nottingham Forest in the summer.

The 37-year-old enjoyed a hugely successful career that saw him start out with his boyhood Reds before moving to Tottenham and Hull before returning to the City Ground to end his career, whilst he also won four England caps.

During his first spell with Forest, the centre-back would make 91 appearances but despite his best efforts the side could not win promotion back to the Premier League.

Then, having returned in 2018, Dawson would go on to feature another 32 times but he remained hugely influential off the pitch and in the dressing room.

Therefore, news of his retirement, which was confirmed by Forest, was understandably met with plenty of responses from the support who were keen to wish Dawson well for the future and also thank him for his contributions during his two spells.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


