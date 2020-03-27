‘What a left foot’ – Nigel Quashie waxes lyrical about ex-West Brom man

Ex-West Bromwich Albion midfielder Nigel Quashie has taken to Twitter to wax lyrical about former Baggies teammate Neil Clement, heaping particular praise on his left foot.

Clement made nearly 300 appearances for West Brom during a decade at the club and produced some memorable moments.

The 41-year-old, who was a defender by trade but was comfortable in a range of positions, helped West Brom secure promotion on three occasions during his 10-year spell at the Hawthorns.

He was also something of a set-piece specialist and scored some outrageous goals from dead-ball situations.

Clement’s penchant for scoring excellent goals from set-pieces makes highlights from his career a particularly exciting watch and the Baggies posted a compilation of some of his best strikes on Twitter earlier this week.

🎯💥 𝐂𝐋𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 💥🎯 He certainly knew how to hit them. Sit back, relax and enjoy some of Clem's finest free-kicks and pens 😍 pic.twitter.com/RkfPuIzewW — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) March 25, 2020

Quashie played alongside Clement for the Baggies during the 2006/07 season and appears to still rate him highly.

The former midfielder took to Twitter to respond to the Baggies post and heap praise on his ex-teammate.

Player! What a left foot he had btw 👏🏽

👟⚽️🔥 #wba #wbafc — Nigel Quashie Official (@NigelQuashie1) March 26, 2020

The Verdict

You’ve got to agree with Quashie on this one, Clement’s left foot was fantastic and provided more than a few magical moments for the Baggies.

It certainly seems to have made an impact on Quashie during the time they spent together at the Hawthorns, given his message on Twitter.

West Brom have got a fantastic dead-ball specialist now in Matheus Pereira but he’s got a little way to go before he can be considered on Clement’s level.

The video will likely provide Baggies fans with some entertainment during the fixture delay.