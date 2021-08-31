Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘What a joke’, ‘We’ll regret this’ – These Middlesbrough fans react as transfer agreement confirmed

Middlesbrough have been incredibly active in the final days of the transfer window when it comes to bringing players to the Riverside, but a surprise departure has been confirmed with not very long left until the deadline.

Neil Warnock has been able to bolster his ranks with loan additions such as Onel Hernandez, Andraz Sporar and James Lea Siliki which could help the team going forward, but an influential player has moved on.

Boro were able to snap up Egypt international midfielder Sam Morsy from Wigan Athletic in September 2020 when the Latics were going through financial hardship , and he went on to make 31 appearances in the Championship last season for the Teessiders.

Morsy has started games for Middlesbrough in the Championship this season but has also been benched on two occasions, and against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday he was sent off.

That would prove to be his final appearance in a Boro shirt as surprise interest emerged from his former manager at Chesterfield and Wigan Athletic in Paul Cook, who is now the gaffer at Ipswich Town.

The big-spending League One side have managed to convince Boro to sell Morsy to them in what has been a busy window for the Tractor Boys and it is a deal that has puzzled fans in the north east as evidenced by the social media reaction.


