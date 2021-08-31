‘What a joke’, ‘We’ll regret this’ – These Middlesbrough fans react as transfer agreement confirmed

Middlesbrough have been incredibly active in the final days of the transfer window when it comes to bringing players to the Riverside, but a surprise departure has been confirmed with not very long left until the deadline.

Neil Warnock has been able to bolster his ranks with loan additions such as Onel Hernandez, Andraz Sporar and James Lea Siliki which could help the team going forward, but an influential player has moved on.

Boro were able to snap up Egypt international midfielder Sam Morsy from Wigan Athletic in September 2020 when the Latics were going through financial hardship , and he went on to make 31 appearances in the Championship last season for the Teessiders.

Morsy has started games for Middlesbrough in the Championship this season but has also been benched on two occasions, and against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday he was sent off.

That would prove to be his final appearance in a Boro shirt as surprise interest emerged from his former manager at Chesterfield and Wigan Athletic in Paul Cook, who is now the gaffer at Ipswich Town.

The big-spending League One side have managed to convince Boro to sell Morsy to them in what has been a busy window for the Tractor Boys and it is a deal that has puzzled fans in the north east as evidenced by the social media reaction.

What a joke… I can’t believe it 🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/5phofBZPeB — Nadia (@nadiaahmed94) August 31, 2021

Cant wrap my head round it at all https://t.co/ia6pic4u4B — reece walker (@reecewalker30) August 31, 2021

Add this to the Bamford list of dumb decisions @boro #utb 🤯 https://t.co/vNXmidiEWX — Dominic Campbell (@dominiccampbell) August 31, 2021

Great window overall, but I’m gutted about this https://t.co/yFvI2Porhm — Danny Taylor (@DannyTaylorDT) August 31, 2021

One of the worst decisions ive seen boro make these past few years, christ 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/0yV8rYywIb — Elliott May (@elliottmay95) August 31, 2021

I hope we find out why we have sold him this is madness https://t.co/uBBPDs6tIh — 🇨🇲John-Michael 🇨🇲 (@JohnM_25) August 31, 2021

Horrible bitter ending to what was otherwise a great window. Definitely more to this than it seems because it was certainly unnecessary for us to let him go https://t.co/owlTxX4vJE — Joe 💭 (@JoeHarston) August 31, 2021

Odd move 🤷🏽‍♂️ all the best Samy — Paris Desouza Guillot (@ParisDesouza) August 31, 2021

Daft decision this one for me. — Steven Mclauchlan (@smoggy854) August 31, 2021

Gutted to see him go — Paul McLaine (@boroboy71) August 31, 2021