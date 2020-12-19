Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘What a joke’, ‘Shocking’ – These Derby County fans react as significant fixture update shared

Published

7 mins ago

on

Derby County’s crucial game against Rotherham has been called off this afternoon, after there was an outbreak of Covid-19 at the Yorkshire club.

Wayne Rooney’s side will have been preparing for the crunch game all morning, with an announcement coming with just over an hour until kick-off.

The update states that there has been cases at Rotherham, which has result in first-team players and staff members needing to self-isolate.

The EFL will investigate as to why this has been postponed, and they do have the power to award Derby the points. However, it could just be replayed at another date, with the outcome to be known in the coming weeks.

Quiz: Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Derby County appearances?

1 of 25

Did John Brayford make more or less than 100 appearances?

For Derby, it’s a huge frustration. The Rams had been on a six-game unbeaten run, and they knew a victory today would’ve finally moved the team out of the relegation zone.

So, there was a lot of annoyed fans following the news, with some particularly unhappy with the late notice. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘What a joke’, ‘Shocking’ – These Derby County fans react as significant fixture update shared

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: