‘What a joke’, ‘Shocking’ – These Derby County fans react as significant fixture update shared

Derby County’s crucial game against Rotherham has been called off this afternoon, after there was an outbreak of Covid-19 at the Yorkshire club.

This afternoon's @SkyBetChamp fixture between the Rams and @OfficialRUFC has been postponed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Rotherham squad, with players and first-team staff required to self-isolate in line with EFL and Government guidance.#DCFC — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) December 19, 2020

Wayne Rooney’s side will have been preparing for the crunch game all morning, with an announcement coming with just over an hour until kick-off.

The update states that there has been cases at Rotherham, which has result in first-team players and staff members needing to self-isolate.

The EFL will investigate as to why this has been postponed, and they do have the power to award Derby the points. However, it could just be replayed at another date, with the outcome to be known in the coming weeks.

For Derby, it’s a huge frustration. The Rams had been on a six-game unbeaten run, and they knew a victory today would’ve finally moved the team out of the relegation zone.

So, there was a lot of annoyed fans following the news, with some particularly unhappy with the late notice. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Absolutely shocking, shouldn’t be allowed to call it off at such short notice — Dylan Gregory (@DylanG_10) December 19, 2020

Surely they knew this yesterday why wait till the Derby coach got there to announce it😭😂 — Ash ×͜× (@ashleighward96) December 19, 2020

What a joke, other teams have had to deal with these issues!!! — Stefan🇦🇪Broome (@StefanBroome) December 19, 2020

What's the difference between this and Sunderland the other night? , had to play there game with an outbreak, just used the available players, or have literally the whole Rotherham squad tested positive / been exposed to infected players?, just looking for a bit of clarity? — DcfcPete (@dcfcpete82) December 19, 2020

How late is this?? Surely they've known before now. How is this right. — nick wragg (@wragg_nick) December 19, 2020

How the hell can they realise an hour before kick off… !?? — Chris (@buckers2011) December 19, 2020

Just when we hit form! FFS — Derbyrams (@Pat00758889Pat) December 19, 2020