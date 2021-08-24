‘What a joke of an offer’ – Many Sheffield United fans react as Everton make bid for player

Everton have had a bid worth £5million rejected for Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison, according to TEAMtalk.

Jebbison made his mark for the Blades against Everton last season, becoming the youngest ever player to score on his full Premier League debut at Goodison Park.

But the young striker, who made four appearances in the Premier League last term, is yet to feature in the Championship under Slavisa Jokanovic this season.

A loan move looks to be a possibility for Jebbison, who has been attracting the likes of Sunderland, Burton and Beerschot this summer.

But a bid has now arrived for Jebbison, with TEAMtalk claiming that Everton have offered an initial fee of £5million including add-ons for the 18-year-old.

Leeds, Aston Villa and Brentford have also been linked with the striker, who signed a new long-term deal at Bramall Lane at the end of last season.

Here, we take a look at United fans’ reactions to this potential sale…

If Jebbo is sold it's shoes off — Hal – Sheff United Way🎙⚽️⚔️ (@JNCPod) August 23, 2021

He's worth twice as much as we paid for Brewster — Sheff United Way (@SheffUnitedWay) August 23, 2021

What a joke of an offer. Times it by 10 and then we can talk serious business 👍🏻 — BetweenTheLines (@BTL_Analysis) August 23, 2021

I don't understand why he hasn't been in team, played well in prem. — Burkhill (@PaulBurkhill123) August 23, 2021

Surly he gets in squad get rid of a certain fella that cant play 60min — steve gallacher (@GallacherSteve) August 23, 2021

Only Sheffield united could pay 23.5 million for a player who has offered nothing so far and sell a super promising young player who really looked the part in his limited game time on the cheap. What the hell is happening at Bramall lane at the moment? — Stuart Burton (@StuartBurton6) August 23, 2021

Why isn't anyone surprised by this development. He wiped Evertons arse last season and was bound to serve interest from bigger clubs. Be under no illusion, if the right offer comes he will be sold. Nothings sacred with this regime. Penny less, Clue less.! — Chris Hughes (@ChrisHu45292304) August 23, 2021

If we think he is worth more than 5mil we should be playing him. It's that simple. — Mick ⚔🔴⚪🇬🇧 (@longshotmick) August 23, 2021