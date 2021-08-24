Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield United

‘What a joke of an offer’ – Many Sheffield United fans react as Everton make bid for player

Published

6 mins ago

on

Everton have had a bid worth £5million rejected for Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison, according to TEAMtalk.

Jebbison made his mark for the Blades against Everton last season, becoming the youngest ever player to score on his full Premier League debut at Goodison Park.

But the young striker, who made four appearances in the Premier League last term, is yet to feature in the Championship under Slavisa Jokanovic this season.

A loan move looks to be a possibility for Jebbison, who has been attracting the likes of Sunderland, Burton and Beerschot this summer.

Quiz: Have Sheffield United won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25

Have Sheffield United won or lost more against Sheffield Wednesday?

But a bid has now arrived for Jebbison, with TEAMtalk claiming that Everton have offered an initial fee of £5million including add-ons for the 18-year-old.

Leeds, Aston Villa and Brentford have also been linked with the striker, who signed a new long-term deal at Bramall Lane at the end of last season.

Here, we take a look at United fans’ reactions to this potential sale…


Related Topics:

Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘What a joke of an offer’ – Many Sheffield United fans react as Everton make bid for player

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: