Bristol City

‘What a joke of a club’, ‘Shambles’ – These Bristol City fans react as players raise club issue

Published

7 mins ago

on

Several Bristol City players, including Joe Williams, are believed to be unhappy with the work the medical team do at the club.

The midfielder joined the Robins in the summer, but he picked up an injury shortly after passing his medical, and further setbacks mean he has yet to play for the club.

It was reported yesterday that the former Wigan man was not pleased with the work he has been told to do for his rehabilitation, and Bristol Live have confirmed that he isn’t the only player to raise these concerns.

They claim that more first-team players also feel they have been doing the wrong things as they come back from injury, which has caused more problems. As well as that, individuals who haven’t suffered with injuries in the past are putting their current woes, and lack of progress in returning, down to the workload that’s demanded of them.

As you would expect, this prompted a lot of responses from the Bristol City fans, who are not at all happy. Here we look at some of the comments…


