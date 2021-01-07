‘What a joke of a club’, ‘Shambles’ – These Bristol City fans react as players raise club issue

Several Bristol City players, including Joe Williams, are believed to be unhappy with the work the medical team do at the club.

The midfielder joined the Robins in the summer, but he picked up an injury shortly after passing his medical, and further setbacks mean he has yet to play for the club.

It was reported yesterday that the former Wigan man was not pleased with the work he has been told to do for his rehabilitation, and Bristol Live have confirmed that he isn’t the only player to raise these concerns.

They claim that more first-team players also feel they have been doing the wrong things as they come back from injury, which has caused more problems. As well as that, individuals who haven’t suffered with injuries in the past are putting their current woes, and lack of progress in returning, down to the workload that’s demanded of them.

As you would expect, this prompted a lot of responses from the Bristol City fans, who are not at all happy. Here we look at some of the comments…

What a joke of a club we’ve become. It’s all been downhill since we sacked LJ, who needed to go. https://t.co/qQnMbLdgwK — George Gay (@George_NRBO) January 7, 2021

How many long term hamstring injuries can we count now? 5-6 this season?? Something in training, warm up/down, strengthening or elsewhere just isn’t right, surely? — The Exiled Robin (@TheExiledRobin) January 7, 2021

good you've brought this out in the open. as you know, some of us have been banging on about this all season, + sometimes b4. this one is a nadir. head(s) should roll. it jeopardises the club's chances, players careers + most of all is mugging off the fans who pay out good money — GUNGA DIN (@saharaguts) January 7, 2021

Mark Ashton overseas everything at the club. The buck stops with him. How as this been allowed to happen @stephenlansdow1 ? Along with serious questions being asked regarding recruitment. On the footballing side , we’re a shambles — Russ Jenner (@russjenner) January 7, 2021

Not surprising. Does seem a bit of a joke. The amount of injuries we have but also the extent of all the injuries — BristolCFC (@BristolcityF) January 7, 2021

Another question for Mark Ashton- the busiest department in the club seems in turmoil — Bristol Oli (@BristolOli) January 7, 2021

Shambles — Tom (@TomDavis04) January 7, 2021