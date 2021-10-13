‘What a joke’, ‘Mess’ – These Portsmouth fans react to player setback in defeat

Portsmouth fell to a 2-0 defeat against Sutton in their Papa John’s Trophy defeat at Fratton Park last night.

65' | Ellis Harrison has picked up a knock and can't continue With all three subs made, we'll play the remainder of this one with ten men 🔵 0-1 🟡#Pompey — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) October 12, 2021

As expected, boss Danny Cowley made plenty of changes for the game, with international call-ups and the fact he is focused on the league behind that decision. And, it’s one that backfired, as the League Two side struck twice in the second half to seal the win.

Another worry for Pompey was the injuries they picked up, with Paul Downing and Ellis Harrison forced off with knocks.

With Cowley making a half-time switch, and Harrison only coming in the 56th minute, his exit within ten minutes of entering the pitch meant that Portsmouth had to end the game with ten men.

They conceded the second goal shortly after, which left them with a massive struggle for the remainder of the game.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the injuries and the situation Pompey found themselves in from Twitter…

What a joke 2 more injuries tonight in a cup no cares for . Proves it even more we.had to get 1 or 2 strikers in the summer . Huge huge error — Mark Roser (@MarkRoser9) October 12, 2021

Testament to great recruiting as old Eisner would say. — chris harris (@Communard55) October 12, 2021

What a mess — Jack Hancock (@JHancock46) October 12, 2021