‘What a joke’, ‘Massive own goal’ – These Bradford fans react as nine players head for the exit door

After missing out on last season’s League Two play-offs by way of points per game, Bradford City were hoping to push into the promotion race in the 2020/21 season with Stuart McCall at the helm.

Unfortunately for them though it didn’t quite work out that way and for club icon McCall as he was sacked for a third time back in December, leaving the Bantams in the relegation zone.

They were replaced by youth team coaches Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars, and their appointment – initially on a caretaker basis but eventually it was given to them permanently – saw them lose just one of their next 15 matches as they rose into mid-table.

The Bantams were still in with a shout of the top seven in April, but a shocking run of form which saw them lose six of their last seven games ended up seeing them finish in 15th and also cost Trueman and Sellars their jobs as joint managers.

Without a manager at the helm though, some big decisions have been made as the club’s retained list for the summer has been announced.

Nine players will be departing when their contracts expire next month, and they include both Connor Wood and Anthony O’Connor – the former appearing in every League Two game this season and O’Connor playing in all but one.

The experienced trio of Lee Novak, Clayton Donaldson and Billy Clarke will also leave whilst there’s no new contracts either for Will Huffer, Zeli Ismail, Harry Pritchard and Connor Shanks.

It’s a bit of a mass exodus from Valley Parade and many Bradford fans are baffled at some of the decisions that have been made – especially about O’Connor and Wood and it would be no surprise if the latter especially got a move up to League One.

Letting Connor Wood go is unbelievable — nick clifford (@clifford_nick) May 12, 2021

Complete shock at AOC decision. — Agent Chicken (@DerGud) May 12, 2021

Can’t argue with that. Every decision bang on for me. — Leon Hobbes (@LeonHobbes) May 12, 2021

Massive Own Goal with AOC 🤦🏼‍♂️ The rest absolutely fine. — Gilly (@Gil_91_Corbey) May 12, 2021

Wood I’m assuming has a better offer, but AOC and Novak?!? What the heck??? — Thomas Birtles (@ThomasBirtles91) May 12, 2021

All replaceable. — BW (@1903bw) May 12, 2021

What a joke. — nath🇮🇪 (@nathancresswel7) May 12, 2021

I like that. Not sure why people are so against it😂 #bcafc https://t.co/lx2KTIHymM — Macca (@maccabcafc) May 12, 2021