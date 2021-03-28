‘What a joke’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to frustrating injury news

A number of Ipswich Town fans have been bemoaning the latest confirmation from Paul Cook that defender Kane Vincent-Young was withdrawn at halftime against Wigan Athletic due to a hamstring injury.

Vincent-Young was making just his first start for the Tractor Boys in League One this season in what has been another injury-hit campaign for the 25-year-old. The right-back managed to make just nine appearances in the league last term (Sofascore) for them after suffering a hernia and abductor injury that required surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation process.

The defender has had many injury setbacks on his road to recovery already this season with him having spells with Achilles, calf and knee problems. However, Cook decided to start the defender in the goalless draw against Wigan on Saturday after he made his return to action from the bench in the second half of the 2-1 defeat away at Portsmouth.

Cook confirmed to the media after the game that the defender had suffered a hamstring injury and had to be taken off at halftime. It is another major blow for Vincent-Young who will now be set to face another period out on the sidelines having to get himself back fit.

Many Ipswich fans were left frustrated by the update on the defender and some were suggesting that they might need to invest in another right-back in the summer to cover for his fitness issues.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

This poor lad. So much potential, but the worst injury luck I've ever seen… — Ben Notley (@BenNotley) March 27, 2021

You have to question the sports science and physio department at the club (again), chambers or even woolfenden would’ve been fine at right back today over risking KVY, decision should never be solely the players or managers https://t.co/V7TQiulQSZ — Ed Banthorp (@BigEdBanthorp) March 27, 2021

What a joke bundles of talent in Kane but the guy can’t stay fit. What does our fitness department actually do always seem to have players that get injured like this #itfc https://t.co/BseyCoiFz7 — James (@JamesHodgkins16) March 27, 2021

honestly can’t be bothered anymore https://t.co/ooU0uJV0cd — aidan (@AN1878_) March 27, 2021

So starting KVY was the worry many thought. Hamstring injury 😩 #itfc — Elder Grizzly (@ElderGrizzly) March 27, 2021

As awful as it is for KVY, we need to buy a new right back this summer. We can’t wait around for players to get fit, look where it’s got us.. #itfc — Joey (@joeygoad) March 27, 2021

Well that’s KVY out for the season then. What a shame #itfc — Daniel Hill (@ScrumpyDaniel) March 27, 2021