Ipswich Town

‘What a joke’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to frustrating injury news

Published

8 mins ago

on

A number of Ipswich Town fans have been bemoaning the latest confirmation from Paul Cook that defender Kane Vincent-Young was withdrawn at halftime against Wigan Athletic due to a hamstring injury.

Vincent-Young was making just his first start for the Tractor Boys in League One this season in what has been another injury-hit campaign for the 25-year-old. The right-back managed to make just nine appearances in the league last term (Sofascore) for them after suffering a hernia and abductor injury that required surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation process.

The defender has had many injury setbacks on his road to recovery already this season with him having spells with Achilles, calf and knee problems. However, Cook decided to start the defender in the goalless draw against Wigan on Saturday after he made his return to action from the bench in the second half of the 2-1 defeat away at Portsmouth.

Cook confirmed to the media after the game that the defender had suffered a hamstring injury and had to be taken off at halftime. It is another major blow for Vincent-Young who will now be set to face another period out on the sidelines having to get himself back fit.

Many Ipswich fans were left frustrated by the update on the defender and some were suggesting that they might need to invest in another right-back in the summer to cover for his fitness issues.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


