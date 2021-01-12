‘What a joke’ – Many Barnsley fans react to emerging transfer update

Barnsley midfielder Alex Mowatt is the subject of bids from two unknown Championship clubs, according to Football Insider.

The Tykes skipper has been in outstanding form for the Oakwell outfit this season, scoring four times in 26 appearances this season, and has played a huge role in Barnsley emerging as surprise top-six challengers.

However, despite his popularity in South Yorkshire, Mowatt’s contract expires at the end of the season, meaning the former Leeds United man will be available on a free transfer this summer.

And therefore two second-tier sides are hoping to take advantage of Mowatt’s contract situation by trying to sign the midfielder this month – with Barnsley reportedly holding out for £1.2million.

Mowatt has made more than 100 appearances since making the switch across Yorkshire from Elland Road four years ago, and played a key part in Barnsley securing their place back in the Championship back in the 2018-2019, adding to his ever-growing popularity with the Oakwell faithful.

And here’s how the Tykes supporters have been reacting to Mowatt’s potential departure on Twitter:

Let him move on. Another one who thinks he’s better than what he is — SBFCO (@SBFCO1) January 11, 2021

Don't know who to believe to be fair. I believe clubs will have bid for him, but for £1.2M I highly doubt we would sell at that? They would surely rather lose him on a free in summer. 6months of Mowatt till the end of the season is worth more to barnsley than 1.2M — Scott Ratcliffe (@ScottRatcliffe) January 11, 2021

1.2 is a joke we bought Kane, Schmidt, Thomas for that amount and they aren’t half as good plus he’s the captain. disgusting 🤮 — DannyG2006 (@dannyki28353445) January 11, 2021

I doubt even our inept board would allow him to leave for £1.2M. As he only has 6 months left on his contract he should go for about £4M. But we will prob let him leave for £1.8M for usual excuses. — Smoked Back Bacon Man (@thesandsmeister) January 11, 2021

Holding out for a 1.2 million bid and yet Ben whiteman at Doni is valued over 4 million by Doncaster think there is something wrong with that valuation — u mighty reds mick tomo (@delboy2929) January 11, 2021

1.2 mill what a joke — Tyler 🔴⚪️ (@tyler_bfc) January 11, 2021

1.2million is a joke — Josh Moore (@TheRealMoore91) January 11, 2021