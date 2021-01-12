Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Barnsley

‘What a joke’ – Many Barnsley fans react to emerging transfer update

Published

7 mins ago

on

Barnsley midfielder Alex Mowatt is the subject of bids from two unknown Championship clubs, according to Football Insider.

The Tykes skipper has been in outstanding form for the Oakwell outfit this season, scoring four times in 26 appearances this season, and has played a huge role in Barnsley emerging as surprise top-six challengers.

However, despite his popularity in South Yorkshire, Mowatt’s contract expires at the end of the season, meaning the former Leeds United man will be available on a free transfer this summer.

And therefore two second-tier sides are hoping to take advantage of Mowatt’s contract situation by trying to sign the midfielder this month – with Barnsley reportedly holding out for £1.2million.

Mowatt has made more than 100 appearances since making the switch across Yorkshire from Elland Road four years ago, and played a key part in Barnsley securing their place back in the Championship back in the 2018-2019, adding to his ever-growing popularity with the Oakwell faithful.

And here’s how the Tykes supporters have been reacting to Mowatt’s potential departure on Twitter:


