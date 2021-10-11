Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘What a joke’, ‘He can’t catch a break’ – These Sheffield United fans react as footage shared involving Blades man on international duty

Published

9 mins ago

on

Rhian Brewster’s frustrating season so far continued on international duty as he was harshly sent off for England U21s against Andorra.

Speaking ahead of the game, the striker said he was aware of the way the hosts would play as they try to get under the skin of the Three Lions and of their gamesmanship.

And, his assessment of Andorra seemed accurate, as Brewster was shown a second yellow for an apparent elbow with the the defender exaggerating the contact.

Thankfully for Brewster, even though he was sent off at 0-0, his teammates would go on to pick up all three points, with Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe finishing off a rapid counter-attack for Lee Carsley’s side.

As you would expect, there was plenty of sympathy for Brewster from the Blades fans on Twitter, who couldn’t believe he was given a second yellow.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the incident…


