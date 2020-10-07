‘What a joke’, ‘Don’t understand that’ – Many Stoke City fans hit out at sudden player departure

Stoke City have confirmed the departure of Bruno Martins Indi, with the defender leaving the bet365 Stadium to link up with AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie.

The 28-year-old had made five appearances for Stoke at the start of 2020/21 across all competitions, playing regularly enough under Michael O’Neill.

However, he’s now on the way out of Stoke, with a statement from the club confirming that he’s heading to the Eredivisie, where he will link up with Alkmaar.

Since arriving at Stoke, Martins Indi has proved to be a popular figure. He’s surpassed 130 appearances for Stoke and has stuck by them since they were relegated into the Championship. Last season, he made 35 appearances in all competitions, helping the Potters avoid relegation into League One.

And, the reaction from the club’s fanbase is one of shock and disappointment in some respects, with some questioning why he’s been allowed to leave over other defenders.

We dive into some of that reaction here…

Had a row with MON and refused to play for us after the Jan transfer window. I think the writing was on the wall. Probably on good money too. The performance of souttar, Collins etc meant we had a few cbs to go at.

I like bruno. Good luck. — Richard Allmark (@AllmarkRichard) October 6, 2020

Didn’t see this one coming like pic.twitter.com/QxWzY756Z1 — AR (@RoyallyLad) October 6, 2020

We prefer Chester to Bruno???

Seriously?

In no way does this make sense.

Michael is starting to worry me. — Stokie'73 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ (@potter2207) October 6, 2020

This really takes some believing- Bruno goes, captain the other week and played his heart out-man of the match. Then dropped, then sent out on loan! You couldn't make it up. I know, let's just carry on picking Chester who is a complete liability! FMOR — richard allen(ben) (@benandmoya312) October 6, 2020

How the hell can Bruno go from been captain in the side one minute then gone the next. Dont understand that. Good Luck Bruno 🔴⚪👍 — Sharon mary beech (@Beech21sharon) October 6, 2020

What a joke. Could name 6 or 7 that should go before him — Nathaniel Hackney (@nat_hackney) October 6, 2020