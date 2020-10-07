Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘What a joke’, ‘Don’t understand that’ – Many Stoke City fans hit out at sudden player departure

Published

3 mins ago

on

Stoke City have confirmed the departure of Bruno Martins Indi, with the defender leaving the bet365 Stadium to link up with AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie. 

The 28-year-old had made five appearances for Stoke at the start of 2020/21 across all competitions, playing regularly enough under Michael O’Neill.

However, he’s now on the way out of Stoke, with a statement from the club confirming that he’s heading to the Eredivisie, where he will link up with Alkmaar.

Since arriving at Stoke, Martins Indi has proved to be a popular figure. He’s surpassed 130 appearances for Stoke and has stuck by them since they were relegated into the Championship. Last season, he made 35 appearances in all competitions, helping the Potters avoid relegation into League One.

And, the reaction from the club’s fanbase is one of shock and disappointment in some respects, with some questioning why he’s been allowed to leave over other defenders.

