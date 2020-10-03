Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘What a joke’, ‘Baffling’ – These Nottingham Forest fans are not happy as transfer announced

Published

8 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest confirmed this afternoon that Tiago Silva has completed a permanent move to Olympiacos.

The Portuguese playmaker joined the Reds last season and was a regular under Sabri Lamouchi as the team dramatically missed out on a play-off place on the final day of the previous campaign.

Despite his importance to the side last season, several new midfield arrivals have knocked Silva down the pecking order and the club were seemingly happy to let him go.

And, the transfer was announced on Forest’s official site before their game against Bristol City this afternoon.

Whilst it’s yet to be officially confirmed, Olympiacos midfielder Cafu is expected to come the other way and sign for the East Midlands outfit.

Even if that does happen, it’s fair to say that Forest fans were not too pleased to see Silva depart given his impressive performances at the City Ground last season.

Here we look at some of the comments to the transfer…


