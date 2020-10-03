‘What a joke’, ‘Baffling’ – These Nottingham Forest fans are not happy as transfer announced

Nottingham Forest confirmed this afternoon that Tiago Silva has completed a permanent move to Olympiacos.

Silva departs 🤝#NFFC can confirm that midfielder Tiago Silva has joined Greek champions @olympiacosfc on a permanent deal. — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) October 3, 2020

The Portuguese playmaker joined the Reds last season and was a regular under Sabri Lamouchi as the team dramatically missed out on a play-off place on the final day of the previous campaign.

Despite his importance to the side last season, several new midfield arrivals have knocked Silva down the pecking order and the club were seemingly happy to let him go.

And, the transfer was announced on Forest’s official site before their game against Bristol City this afternoon.

Whilst it’s yet to be officially confirmed, Olympiacos midfielder Cafu is expected to come the other way and sign for the East Midlands outfit.

Even if that does happen, it’s fair to say that Forest fans were not too pleased to see Silva depart given his impressive performances at the City Ground last season.

Here we look at some of the comments to the transfer…

Olympiakos feeder club. 😒 — JustDave (@ItsMeDaveG) October 3, 2020

We're desperately lacking creativity yet we've moved on Silva, Carvalho and Adomah in the space of a week. Absolutely ridiculous. — Moony ⓥ (@WaldramSimon) October 3, 2020

Baffling transfer, plenty of other players who should be shown the front door. — Nick (@NJL82) October 3, 2020

Pathetic. 0 goals yet this season and 2 of the most creative players in the league sold within a week. At least there's all the defenders and defensive midfielders though 👍 — Charlie Paviour (@CPaviour) October 3, 2020

What a joke we are becoming. — John Horry (@jhorry79) October 3, 2020

The thing I don’t really understand is that we had built a decent foundation last year, and instead of build on the proven players we already had with more depth we have almost completely scrapped it and started again — Daniel (@Daniel20616003) October 3, 2020

Awful decision, was a solid player last season. Best of luck — Harry (@harrykidger) October 3, 2020