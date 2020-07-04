‘What a guy’ – Many Millwall fans react to Matt Smith’s tongue-in-cheek post following Charlton win

Millwall striker Matt Smith has sent a tongue-in-cheek message to fans after the Lions claimed a 1-0 win against Charlton Athletic last night, which has drawn an interesting reaction from many of the south London club.

Jake Cooper’s goal proved decisive at the Valley last night, meaning Millwall have now extended their unbeaten run against Charlton to 12 games.

The centre-back smashed a strike past Dillon Phillips and into the roof of the net in the 81st minute, after the Addicks keeper had parried Connor Mahoney’s powerful shot into his path.

The result sees Millwall move to within two points of the top six, though all of their play-off rivals are yet to play so that gap could be extended by the end of the weekend.

As you’d expect from a south London derby it was a physical affair and few players felt that more than Smith, who found himself locked in a battle with an opposition defender on more than one occasion.

Tom Lockyer’s challenge on Smith when the ball was fired across the box in the second half was a particularly memorable and the Millwall striker appears to have referenced that in his tongue-in-cheek post following the game.

Scenes from the box 😩🤦🏼‍♂️

Great win tonight boys! Love it!

5 to go 🦁💙 pic.twitter.com/HRTB3DopVW — Matt Smith (@mattjpsmith) July 3, 2020

Unsurprisingly, Smith’s post has been well received by fans of the south London club.

Read their reaction here:

🦁💙🦁💙🦁⚽️⚽️⚽️ milll get in great win matt — John Cooper (@JohnCoo62350112) July 3, 2020

Well played big man — pride of lions (@blueybrown) July 4, 2020

Mate they didn’t leave off. Knew you was a threat in the box. Well played big man, onwards and upwards 👍🏻🦁 — Lord Daniel Collins (@dannyboy1986) July 3, 2020

😂😂😂 what a guy — Adam®️Illing (@Adam_R_Illing) July 3, 2020

Still bossed them! — Kieran Hunt (@Kieran_hunt_007) July 3, 2020

Our number 10 👌🏻😂 — Will (@Will13448585) July 3, 2020

They really wanted your shirt tonight — Simon 🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@MrHedgepig) July 4, 2020