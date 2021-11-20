‘What a guy’, ‘Lifetime contract needed’ – These Charlton fans send message to loan player following recent comments

Charlton Athletic are going great guns right now under Johnnie Jackson and he will be looking to extend his unbeaten run as caretaker manager in the league to five matches against Plymouth Argyle this afternoon.

Jackson has taken 10 points out of a possible 12 and he’s got the backing of the majority of Addicks fans who want him to become the club’s permanent boss – although owner Thomas Sandgaard isn’t rushing to make a decision on that front.

The squad of players Jackson has to choose from were mainly signed by Nigel Adkins and he brought four loan players to The Valley in the summer transfer window, and most are playing their part in the club’s good recent form.

One of those has special ties to the club in the form of Elliot Lee, who arrived from Luton Town until the end of the season.

The versatile attacking player looks set to be a big part of Jackson’s plans for as long as he’s in charge of the club and it will have been an easy decision to drop down a level back in the summer considering his father Rob gave nine years of service as a player at the Addicks at the start of his career.

And after explaining how much it means for himself and his family to be a Charlton player, supporters are all saying the same thing to Lee in terms of his potential future.

Sign this guy up on a perm ASAP. #cafc https://t.co/Qlf15ENrkT — Brad Kemsley (@BradKemsley) November 19, 2021

Need to stop falling in love with loan players it never ends well #cafc https://t.co/qlEYjPOrPw — matt (@mattbrown50) November 19, 2021

Sign him on a permanent deal! https://t.co/OCMOtTq22b — Ben (@Benhughes_91) November 19, 2021

1000% need this baller on a permanent in Jan #cafc https://t.co/aBFFjNylKg — Daniel windham #cafc 🔴⚪️ (@DanielCafc1905) November 19, 2021

SIGN HIM UP ♥️🔴⚪ https://t.co/Nta0428F8F — Sam Wheatland (@SWheatlandCAFC) November 19, 2021

Absolute gem of a player. Number 10 next season 👀 https://t.co/Ec3uNSNFf1 — Matt Hill (@MatthewHill93) November 19, 2021

These are the players we need permanently at our club #cafc https://t.co/oav9MHGa0G — Louie 🔴⚪️ (@LG_CAFC) November 19, 2021

Needs to be permanent in January, what a guy 🙌🏼 — Ben (@BenH93_) November 19, 2021

What a top fella. Sign him up! — Richie (@richhill68) November 19, 2021

Lifetime contract please. What a man 🖤 — JB (@TheSE7_) November 19, 2021