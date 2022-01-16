‘What a guy’, ‘Great performance!’ – Many Derby fans heap praise on defender after 2-0 win over Sheffield United

Richard Stearman has been receiving praise for his role in Derby County’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Saturday.

The veteran defender replaced Phil Jagielka who departed Derby after his contract was cancelled as a result of the latest transfer embargo the EFL have given Wayne Rooney’s side.

It was a solid display from the former Wolves, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United defender as he kept his former teammates at bay in the win.

The performance from Derby on the pitch defied the controversy off of it as they were largely comfortable against playoff chasing Sheffield United.

With the game lacking chances, Tom Lawrence stepped up and produced two outstanding moments of quality to give Derby the three points and lift them off the bottom of the table.

Lawrence latched onto a loose ball before dribbling past three Blades defenders before powering the ball home with his left foot.

The Welsh international then doubled the lead ten minutes later as he picked up a Craig Forsyth pass, dragged the ball onto his left foot before looping a shot into the corner of the net giving Wes Foderingham no chance in the Blades goal.

Derby saw the game out, keeping a clean sheet a year to the day Wayne Rooney was handed the reigns at Pride Park on a full-time basis.

But it was Stearman who was the centre of praise for his performance from supporters on Twitter, here’s a look at what some of them had to say.

What a guy…. just amazing, slips in un-noticed like he's been there forever. — Paul Davo Davies (@Davo33_DCFC) January 16, 2022

Brilliant mate – whatever happens over the next few weeks you are all heroes for what you have done in appalling circumstances so far this season 👏 — Chris Marks (@chrismarks63) January 15, 2022

Thank you Richard, we love you all with a passion, keep fighting, there is nothing that this club cannot achieve by everyone pulling together. “We are Derby, we will fight until the end” — kevin savage (@kevsav50) January 16, 2022

What a great performance today Rich! Thank you!👍🐏 — Paul Turner (@Paulderby501) January 15, 2022

Love the photo, love your desire to win for our club! Well played! — Shaun Carpenter (@ShaunTheRam) January 15, 2022

You had a great game today. Never put a foot wrong. MOTM but for Tom Lawrence wonder goals. — jonathan edwards (@jonnybed) January 16, 2022

Top class performance Richard, your passion and fight for our cause will not be forgotten. — Tom North (@DERBYFAN55) January 15, 2022

Shout out to this man as well. Hasn't put a foot wrong everytime he has stepped in. Absolute warrior today 🐏 https://t.co/wNGmRj544I — Ben (@BenjaminJJ03) January 15, 2022

My man crush on Stears continues – was brilliant yet again today 👏👏 https://t.co/Ie9gFLUF1Q — David Tomlinson (@derbydav16) January 15, 2022