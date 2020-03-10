‘What a guy’, ‘Awesome’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans are loving recent image of Marcelo Bielsa

It’s safe to say that Marcelo Bielsa has certainly made a positive impact with Leeds United since taking charge of the Yorkshire-based side back in 2018.

The Leeds boss has guided the Whites to within touching distance of the Premier League, and they’re currently sat top of the Championship table with just nine league games remaining of this year’s campaign.

A run of five consecutive wins for Bielsa’s side has seen them move seven points clear of third-placed Fulham in the second-tier standings, and some Leeds supporters could be forgiven for thinking that this could finally be their year to win promotion back into the top-flight.

Bielsa has recently been pictured in a Five Guys restaurant with his family, and his choice of drink has certainly gone down well with plenty of the Elland Road faithful.

Plenty of Leeds United supporters took to social media to react to this recent image of the Leeds boss.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

What a guy, a Corona and all. — Jack 🦍 (@JackGriff92) March 10, 2020

@PastyLeeds Bielsa on the Corona 😂😂 ladddd — Sean Tomkins (@TomkinsSean) March 10, 2020

He’s on the old corona. — Johnny F (@JF_LUFCmod) March 10, 2020

Just showing the ‘Corona’ virus isn’t concerning him 🤣 — ℓιѕα єαяиѕнαω 💙💛 (@lisa_jane23) March 10, 2020

This is awesome — Ken Ackerson (@pearapps) March 10, 2020

Bielsa should charge a quid for every time he poses for a selfie, he’d be the wealthiest man in football, got to admire his grace and kindness. — Rotterdam White (@RotterdamWhite) March 10, 2020

Woah, what's that he's drinking — Darren Thorley (@Dazzakins) March 10, 2020

I love the man 💛💙💛 — Mike Osmond (@mikeosmond) March 10, 2020

Even the man behind you decided to bow when he realised who it was ! — Kev Cressey (@kevincressey) March 10, 2020

