West Bromwich Albion captain Jake Livermore made his potential final home appearance for the club in the 2-1 win over Norwich City at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

In an open letter to Baggies supporters on Friday, Livermore confirmed he will be leaving in the summer after more than six-and-a-half years at the club.

Livermore joined from Hull City in January 2017 and has gone on to make 216 appearances for the club so far.

The 33-year-old has fallen out of favour under Carlos Corberan this season, making just three league appearances since the Spaniard's arrival, but he has remained an important part of the squad, with Corberan praising him for his attitude and leadership despite his lack of game time.

In emotional scenes, Livermore was introduced as a late substitute in the win over the Canaries, assuming the captain's armband for what could be his last appearance at The Hawthorns.

Albion kept their play-off hopes alive with the vital victory and they currently sit eighth in the Championship table, two points from the top six ahead of the final day trip to Swansea City.

West Brom fans react to Livermore exit

It remains to be seen whether the Baggies will make the play-offs or if Livermore will receive any minutes if they do so, but after what is likely to be his final home appearance, Livermore recorded a message to the fans on social media.

"Hi Baggies, I just want to say thank you. Thank you for everything since I've walked through the door, but today especially. The boys were fantastic and so was your support, so let's hope this isn't the last one, let's hope we're back here for the play-offs, but thank you again from the bottom of my heart and from my family. Love to you all," Livermore said in a video on the club's Twitter account.

It is fair to say that the affection Livermore has for the Albion fans is reciprocated, with many paying tribute to their outgoing captain.

Livermore may yet feature again for the Baggies before the end of the season, but there is no doubt how highly he is regarded among the Albion fan base and how much he will be missed.

In his letter to fans, Livermore spoke of his desire to be accepted as an "honourary Baggie" and many fans are hoping he will return to The Hawthorns one day.