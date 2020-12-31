‘What a good signing this would be’ – Ipswich Town rival Sunderland for Championship player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town hold an interest in Barnsley winger, Luke Thomas, heading into the January transfer window.

According to East Anglian Daily Times, Thomas will be allowed to leave Oakwell this winter, with Ipswich and Sunderland in pursuit of the 21-year-old.

Paul Lambert is keen to bolster his attacking options this winter, but is Thomas a good fit?

Our writers discuss…

Sam Rourke

I think there is a real player in Luke Thomas but he needs a platform to exhibit his qualities on a regular basis, and Ipswich could offer him that.

Thomas is still only 21-years-old and has plenty of room to develop and mature as a footballer, and a temporary stint away from Oakwell could do him a load of good.

Thomas would offer Ipswich a pacy option on the flank with him predominantly able to operate on the right wing, though is just as capable on the left.

The only area in my eyes that Thomas needs to improve on is his output in-terms of goals and assists, you’d expect a bit more from an advanced winger like him but give him time and that could come.

There is no denying that Ipswich could do with bolstering the amount of wingers in the squad, with Keanan Bennetts, Freddie Sears and Gwion Edwards all sidelined with injury at present.

At League One level, Thomas can be a real threat, so this makes a lot of sense to me.

Phil Spencer

What a good signing this would be for Ipswich Town.

Luke Thomas is a player who looks destined to be a top player in the EFL, and that means that the Tractor Boys are looking in the right place.

That said it would be a surprise to see this deal happening.

While the 21-year-old isn’t an automatic starter for Barnsley, he’s certainly still a part of the first team fold and so there’s question marks over whether he’ll be allowed to leave.

Thomas may be reluctant to drop down a division with no guarantee of securing promotion, and that could be what stops this deal from happening.

That said, if a loan deal to get some regular starts was a possibility then this could turn out to be a plausible deal.

Jake Sanders

This would be a great coup by Paul Lambert if he could pull this off.

Thomas has performed consistently well following his move from Derby County and would certainly bolster an Ipswich squad.

Lambert’s men have struggled for consistency in the early part of the season, and the addition of Thomas would be a breath of fresh air. That’s something Ipswich are going to need if their fortunes are going to turnaround in 2021.

Having made more than 50 appearances in the Championship in the previous 18 months, I think would be an excellent signing for the Tractor Boys.