Nottingham Forest

‘What a footballer’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as 26-year-old continues to shine

Published

6 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest made it seven points from nine under Steve Cooper with a 3-0 win at Birmingham City yesterday.

The Reds have had a hugely enjoyable start to life under Cooper, and after beating Barnsley in midweek, they won at St. Andrew’s on Saturday.

Lewis Grabban netted for the second successive game, driving forward before unleashing an unstoppable effort beyond Matija Sarkic from 25 yards.

Ryan Yates doubled Forest’s lead, heading in Philip Zinckernagel’s corner following a dangerous delivery into the box.

Zinckernagel registered his second assist of the afternoon in the second half, threading the ball through to Djed Spence who finished emphatically.

Zinckernagel has enjoyed an excellent start to life at Forest since joining on loan from Watford during the summer transfer window.

It has been a rewarding few days for the Dane, who has scored one goal and registered three assists for the Reds.

That is now two goals and six assists in 11 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to Zinckernagel’s latest showing…


Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

