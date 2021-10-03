‘What a footballer’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as 26-year-old continues to shine

Nottingham Forest made it seven points from nine under Steve Cooper with a 3-0 win at Birmingham City yesterday.

The Reds have had a hugely enjoyable start to life under Cooper, and after beating Barnsley in midweek, they won at St. Andrew’s on Saturday.

Lewis Grabban netted for the second successive game, driving forward before unleashing an unstoppable effort beyond Matija Sarkic from 25 yards.

Ryan Yates doubled Forest’s lead, heading in Philip Zinckernagel’s corner following a dangerous delivery into the box.

Zinckernagel registered his second assist of the afternoon in the second half, threading the ball through to Djed Spence who finished emphatically.

Zinckernagel has enjoyed an excellent start to life at Forest since joining on loan from Watford during the summer transfer window.

It has been a rewarding few days for the Dane, who has scored one goal and registered three assists for the Reds.

That is now two goals and six assists in 11 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to Zinckernagel’s latest showing…

8 G/A already from Zinckernagel. What a master stroke from big Dane #nffc — Alex🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@NFFCAlex) October 2, 2021

What a signing he’s turned out to be! How good has Philip Zinckernagel been? #NFFC pic.twitter.com/R7TsepROcv — Chris Beecroft (@Chris_Beecroft) October 2, 2021

Better fork out a few million for Zinckernagel, Spence and Lowe at the end of the season or I'll be fuming @NFFC — NFFC (@NottinghamRed99) October 2, 2021

Zinck is so so good. What a footballer #NFFC — Elliot Cumberpatch (@elliotcumbo) October 2, 2021

These three players are on fire. Six – SIX assists for Zinck in 11 #nffc pic.twitter.com/VGIa9frVak — Pete Husky 😷 Vax2theMax (@PeteHusky) October 2, 2021

Zink was immense today, the roving full backs are a delight to watch, Yatesy superb, Colback brilliant, Johnson a threat every time he got near the ball & Grabs looking more and more like the Grabs we love. We are such a threat whenever we get the ball it's scary!#nffc — Matt (@trainfanmatt) October 2, 2021

Zink another assist – class on ball — Wiktor Krzeminski (@KA4_production) October 2, 2021