‘What a feeling’ – Dion Sanderson speaks out following Sunderland’s 2-0 win over Rochdale

Sunderland’s impressive run of form in League One continued, as they ran out 2-0 winners over relegation-threatened Rochdale on Saturday.

The Black Cats wasted no time in putting their mark on the game at the Stadium of Light, as Dion Sanderson scored his first goal for the club, in his loan spell from Premier League side Wolves.

Charlie Wyke then swiftly made it 2-0 after 35 minutes, with the forward scoring his 24th goal of the season, as his strong run of form continues.

Sunderland are now sat fourth in the League One table, and will fancy their chances of keeping up the pressure on the teams above them in the third-tier standings.

Lee Johnson’s side are unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions, which means they’ll head into their EFL Trophy final against Tranmere Rovers full of confidence at Wembley.

Sanderson’s performance caught the eye of a number of Sunderland’s supporters at the weekend, with the 21-year-old making his 20th appearance of the season.

The defender had struggled for consistent game time earlier in this year’s campaign, but has established himself as a regular in the starting XI in recent weeks, and it’s safe to say that he’s made up for lost time in Johnson’s squad.

Sanderson took to Instagram following the win over Rochdale, and was evidently delighted to get on the scoresheet, before switching his focus to their next match.

Sunderland are set to take on promotion-chasing rivals Portsmouth in their next match, in what is likely to be a closely-fought battle between the two teams at Fratton Park.

The Verdict:

He’ll have a crucial role to play in their bid for promotion back into the Championship this term.

I’ve been really impressed with Sanderson since he’s been given a run in the starting XI with Sunderland, and he’s certainly repaid Lee Johnson’s trust in him in defence.

If the Black Cats are to win promotion this term, it’ll be interesting to see whether the club look at trying to sign Sanderson on a permanent basis.

He seems to be loving life at the Stadium of Light at the moment, so they would be foolish not to even attempt to extend his stay at the club.