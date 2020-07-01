Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘What a farce’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to concerning off-the-field update

Published

1 hour ago

on

A number of Sheffield Wednesday’s players have reportedly not been paid their monthly wages in full according to BBC Yorkshire’s Rob Staton. 

The club have previously issued an update on player contracts, but this latest reveal from Staton is likely to raise questions about the club’s financial stability heading towards the end of the 2019/20 season.

The Owls previously occupied a spot in the play-off places in the early stages of this year’s campaign, but a dismal run of results since the turn of the New Year has seen them drop to 13th in the Championship table.

This isn’t the first off-the-field problem that Sheffield Wednesday have had, with it previously being reported that the club were facing a potential points deduction over a potential breach of Profitability and Sustainability rules.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on this worrying off-the-field update.

