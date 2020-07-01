‘What a farce’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to concerning off-the-field update

A number of Sheffield Wednesday’s players have reportedly not been paid their monthly wages in full according to BBC Yorkshire’s Rob Staton.

Exclusive: @BBCLookNorth understands several Sheffield Wednesday players have not been paid in full this month. This includes some players who are still under contract and involves salary and loyalty bonuses. The club has been contacted for a response.#SWFC #BBCfootball — Rob Staton (@robstaton) June 30, 2020

The club have previously issued an update on player contracts, but this latest reveal from Staton is likely to raise questions about the club’s financial stability heading towards the end of the 2019/20 season.

The Owls previously occupied a spot in the play-off places in the early stages of this year’s campaign, but a dismal run of results since the turn of the New Year has seen them drop to 13th in the Championship table.

This isn’t the first off-the-field problem that Sheffield Wednesday have had, with it previously being reported that the club were facing a potential points deduction over a potential breach of Profitability and Sustainability rules.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on this worrying off-the-field update.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Wonder which bitter player has leaked this then. I'll have a guess at Winnall #swfc — Adam (@AdamM1867) June 30, 2020

Uh oh. This really does not bode well. — Ben Cairns (@cairns1) June 30, 2020

Ah the club that’s keeps on giving 🙈 — Jason Hutchinson (@JasonHutchinso9) June 30, 2020

With no match day revenue in since end of march. Hardly a surprise. — Loughton Owl (@LoughtonOwl) June 30, 2020

Grim — Reade (@sensiblereade) June 30, 2020

What a farce — Rob Earnshaw (@Rearn01T) June 30, 2020

Oh dear — Scott @ theSPshow™ (@TheSPshow) June 30, 2020

It'll be to do with the ones that aren't staying I reckon — Steve Turner (@Majortarantino) June 30, 2020

Stinks of a bitter departing player this… — Matthew (@Matt_Smith_1983) June 30, 2020