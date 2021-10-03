‘What a fantastic signing he has been’ – Many QPR fans react to influential display from summer addition in Preston win

A number of QPR supporters have piled praise on defender Jimmy Dunne for his influential performance during the Rs’ 3-2 win against Preston on Saturday.

Mark Warburton’s side went into the game aiming to build on their 2-0 win against Birmingham City in midweek and secure a second successive win that could have lifted them into the play-offs ahead of the international break.

The Rs were able to show a lot of quality and character throughout the game against Preston with them coming from 2-1 behind in the second half to secure all three points and lift themselves up into sixth place in the table.

One player who enjoyed a strong performance for QPR against Preston was Dunne. The defender managed to grab his first league goal for the Rs in the second period to level the game on 71 minutes after doing well to turn the ball home.

Dunne was also able to be dominant in the air and he won all six of the aerial duels that he contested for the Rs, while he was also able to make four clearances and two interceptions.

It was the sort of performance that shows how much Dunne is growing into life as a QPR player and he is fast becoming a key member of their defence since his summer arrival from Burnley.

Many QPR supporters were left highly impressed by Dunne’s latest display and they were keen to single him out for praise after his influential performance.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Jimmy Dunne slowly becoming one of my favourite players. Proper defender. — Cen Bonnelly (@benconnelly07) October 2, 2021

Jimmy Dunne is absolutely mustard 😍 #QPR — Harry Galgey (@Hazzagalgey66) October 2, 2021

Thought Dom Ball played really well today, Another solid game from Jimmy Dunne and the life That @chazaustin10 gave us when he came on was so evident.

Desperate for him to bag the winner but the keeper save his shot luckily Chair buried the ball after — Jeff (@lefthookqpr) October 2, 2021

Also @jimmydunne70 FINALLY getting a goal that his performances have merited. What a fantastic signing he has been and I hope this is the start of him cementing his place in the starting XI — Ted 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@TeddyboyQPR) October 2, 2021

Glad he got a goal, looks class — Rhys Smith (@RenegadeBourbon) October 2, 2021

Jimmy Dunne is proving to be a good acquisition for #QPR so far — Hilltop Farm Alpacas (@AlMacasAlpacas) October 2, 2021

Love Jimmy Dunne — Marcus de stijl (@marcusdestijl) October 2, 2021

I hope that Stephen Kenny has been keeping tabs on @jimmydunne70 – excellent form from him since he joined us. Definitely due a call up, and a full debut. https://t.co/RqFF4jT9Oh — Dr Brian O'Halloran (@playingwithdust) October 2, 2021