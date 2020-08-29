‘What a disappointing signing’, ‘Announce relegation’ – These Huddersfield fans are concerned after transfer update

Huddersfield Town have completed the signing of Joel Pereira, with the keeper joining on loan for the 20/21 season from Manchester United.

🧤 #htafc has completed the signing of goalkeeper @ElgatoPereira1 on loan ahead of the 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship season. — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) August 29, 2020

The Portuguese stopper, who has represented his country at various age groups, is way down the pecking order at Old Trafford, so has spent the past few seasons out on loan, with spells at Vitoria Setubal, Kortijk and most recently Hearts.

And, he has now moved to Yorkshire, with the Terriers confirming his arrival on their official site this afternoon.

Despite boasting decent pedigree, having played for his country and come through at the Red Devils, it’s fair to say this is a deal that hasn’t gone down too well with the Huddersfield support.

That’s because Pereira seriously struggled in the Scottish Premiership last season, with many Hearts fans very critical of the keeper following his displays.

Whilst some are prepared to give the 24-year-old a chance, the overall reaction was underwhelming. Here we look at some of the comments…

Gonna give the guy a chance at least #htafc — Steve (@gegenpresser21) August 29, 2020

Well what a disappointing signing this is how can a whole fan base be wrong (hearts) when they say this lad is worse keeper they’ve ever had and also taking the legend hefs shirt number too — Martin Critchley (@MartinCritch) August 29, 2020

Looked decent every time I’ve seen him but had an awful year at Hearts last season. Hopefully he can find some good form here — A.Y. (@MU_inho) August 29, 2020

Terminate his loan please — nathan dyas (@dyas_nathan) August 29, 2020

Announce relegation — mark rowsell (@rowse27) August 29, 2020

Sorry lads but this is not good news unfortunately. — Harry (@HarryHMFC) August 29, 2020

Just read all the other comments. Absolutely rotten comments of a players arrival! If there were ever a time to show some support without being in the ground, this would be it. — Richard Guest (@guest_richard) August 29, 2020