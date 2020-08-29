Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Huddersfield Town

‘What a disappointing signing’, ‘Announce relegation’ – These Huddersfield fans are concerned after transfer update

Published

10 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town have completed the signing of Joel Pereira, with the keeper joining on loan for the 20/21 season from Manchester United.

The Portuguese stopper, who has represented his country at various age groups, is way down the pecking order at Old Trafford, so has spent the past few seasons out on loan, with spells at Vitoria Setubal, Kortijk and most recently Hearts.

And, he has now moved to Yorkshire, with the Terriers confirming his arrival on their official site this afternoon.

Despite boasting decent pedigree, having played for his country and come through at the Red Devils, it’s fair to say this is a deal that hasn’t gone down too well with the Huddersfield support.

That’s because Pereira seriously struggled in the Scottish Premiership last season, with many Hearts fans very critical of the keeper following his displays.

Whilst some are prepared to give the 24-year-old a chance, the overall reaction was underwhelming. Here we look at some of the comments…


