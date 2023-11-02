Highlights Sheffield Wednesday went from celebrating a historic play-off victory to living a nightmare under owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Chansiri's bad decisions, from damaging his relationship with the manager to making poor managerial appointments, have caused unrest among fans.

Chansiri's latest demand for fans to raise £2m to avoid a transfer ban shows a lack of financial responsibility and further alienates supporters.

If you want an example of how quickly things can change in football, then look no further than Sheffield Wednesday.

May 29 is a date that should live long in the memory of all Owls' fans, as they dramatically beat Barnsley to cap off one of the most remarkable play-off stories of all time.

After making history to overcome a four-goal deficit to beat Peterborough in the semi-final, Wednesday fans descended on Wembley to take on their Yorkshire rivals.

Once again, they didn’t make things easy for themselves, as Darren Moore’s men struggled against the Tykes, who played for over an hour with ten men.

Wednesday lacked creativity, they lacked inspiration, and then, in the 123rd minute, Josh Windass popped up to score the goal that sparked wild celebrations among the 44,000 who made the trip, and the many more watching on TV.

It should have been a defining moment in the modern history of Sheffield Wednesday.

The club had taken the first step back to where they feel they belong, and the manner of the victories against Peterborough and Barnsley created a bond between Moore, the players and the fans.

Of course, the Championship was always going to be difficult, but walking back down Wembley Way, Wednesday fans would have been dreaming.

Fast-forward 155 days, they are now living a nightmare. And, it’s down to one man - Dejphon Chansiri.

The Owls' owner has divided opinion for some time, but that has changed to almost unanimous negativity due to his actions in the past four months.

Firstly, he damaged his relationship with Moore, to the extent he was sacked, with the public fallout that followed doing Chansiri no favours.

Permanent Sheffield Wednesday Managers under Dejphon Chansiri Manager Games in Charge (per Transfermarkt) Carlos Carvalhal 131 Jos Luhukay 48 Steve Bruce 18 Garry Monk 58 Tony Pulis 10 Darren Moore 129 Xisco Munoz 12 Danny Rohl (as of 31 Oct) 3

That dismissal ended the feel-good factor around Hillsborough, but more was to come.

The appointment of Xisco Munoz seemed strange, and it became apparent very quickly that he wasn’t a good fit. Munoz had to go, and, eventually, he did, leaving Wednesday with two points from ten games and bottom of the Championship.

Unfortunately, Chansiri’s bad decisions weren’t just restricted to the football side of things.

Having been responsible for the disastrous managerial appointment, the Thai businessman then criticised fans who protested, insisting it wouldn’t change a thing, as he vowed not to put additional funding into the club.

Incredibly, it got worse, and the new low point came on October 31, as Chansiri called on the fans to raise £2m to prevent a three-window transfer ban, which is on the cards after the failure to pay a HMRC debt.

Yes, despite charging up to £59 for fans to watch their side in the Championship, Chansiri is demanding the supporters put their hands in their pockets again to save the club.

What happens next remains to be seen, but there will be a fear that more bad news is on the horizon as this plays out.

Quite what Danny Rohl makes of this is anybody’s guess, as he tries to keep the team in the league against all odds.

Right now, whether the Owls can stay in the Championship seems a minor detail, as the only focus for all supporters will be on getting a new owner.