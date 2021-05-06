‘What a deal’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to major off-field news

Ipswich Town fans will have been left reeling this morning after it was announced by the club on Twitter that their long-term celebrity fan and music star Ed Sheeran has agreed to sponsor the club’s shirt for next season.

An era-defining artist who is best known for songs such as ‘The A Team’ and ‘Shape of You’, Sheeran holds the record for the most attended music tour of all time and has been an Ipswich Town supporter for most of his life, often attending games in a box at Portman Road.

Now it appears that he is keen for an even bigger involvement with the Tractor Boys and is all set to sponsor the men’s and women’s first team shirts for the upcoming 2021/22 campaign as the club looks to get out of League One at the third attempt.

Naturally the news sparked widespread reaction throughout the club’s fanbase on social media, with many taking to Twitter to air their views.

Safe to say some people are going to be divided about this decision… — Oliver Luke Page (@Oliverpxge) May 6, 2021

Wow what a deal. Edd you legend — The Fisherman (@MikeFisherman69) May 6, 2021

This is fantastic news, really happy Ed Sheeran is investing into #ITFC Good times ahead for all. 👍💙⚽ — Maurice Sycamore (@Mogga57) May 6, 2021

We’re going to the top!!!!!!!!! 😀😀😀. Of the bloody pops instead. — Shaun butcher (@sbutcher45) May 6, 2021

Great news, Ed was always going to be Involved with the club at some point. #itfc 💙 — @RussRobinson (@RussRobinson170) May 6, 2021

Love to know how much the deals worth — John Atkinson (@attyjaa) May 6, 2021

Well that’s a surprise…….nice — not everyone wears their fragility openly, be kin (@robinsontonyLIR) May 6, 2021

“I’m in love with the shape of you,

We push and pull in a 4-4-2.” — The Artist Formerly Known as @DanWeiner (@ReallyDanWeiner) May 6, 2021

Amazing news. What a legend. — Matthew Steward (@MattySteward66) May 6, 2021