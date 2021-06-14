‘What a deal’, ‘Better than Harrison’ – Many Portsmouth fans react to significant transfer update

Many Portsmouth fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Preston North End striker Jayden Stockley, as per HampshireLive.

The 27-year-old frontman has been on the South Coast club’s shopping list for quite some time and it now appears that they have jumped ahead of the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Charlton Athletic in the race for the player’s signature.

Stockley spent the majority of last season on loan with Charlton and scored eight goals in 22 games for the Addicks as they narrowly missed out on a place in the Sky Bet League One play-offs.

Now it appears that he could well be set to return to the club that he spent a season on loan at earlier in his career as Pompey attempt to put the finishing touches on his proposed move to Fratton Park.

<br /> 20 facts about Portsmouth’s top five most expensive signings – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Peter Crouch retired in 2019 True False

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions from the Pompey faithful on social media earlier today.

This is a good move, it’s not even that big of a fee for someone who’s had experience in the Championship, the budget’s probably good just Jackett didn’t know how to spend it — SmithyPlayz (@SmithyPlayz1999) June 14, 2021

Better than Harrison – let’s hope this happens — steve Mclenaghan (@MclenaghanSteve) June 14, 2021

Nice!!! — Darren Keen (@keend403) June 14, 2021

Ooh good player — Andy Burgess (@Sheffield_Skate) June 14, 2021

‘BuT wE dOn’T hAvE aNy MoNeY’ https://t.co/wkkJLp5BpV — David Howes (@davehowespfc) June 14, 2021

👀 Great deal if #Pompey can get it done. Hope we ✍️ him up. Danny Cowley spoke about a spine of the team being needed to construct the new squad. Stockley would be a big first step to developing this spine and kicking off our signing of new players@PO4cast @PompeyNewsNow https://t.co/PnEgMup0ZH — Hugh Bunce (@puckdropuk) June 14, 2021

Probs better than marquis and Harrison and yet they costed way more 😂 https://t.co/Q1OQjJsHJt — Elliot Davis (@elliot_davis999) June 14, 2021

fair enough then, over 5 times less than marquis and definitely not 5 times worse https://t.co/8iwgNySb4g — ‏ً (@harrison__pfc) June 14, 2021

What a deal this, even if he flops there’s no major financial loss. https://t.co/fjU0Gf67jM — 🇲🇰 James Powers 🇲🇰 (@jimbopowers91) June 14, 2021