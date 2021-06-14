Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Portsmouth

‘What a deal’, ‘Better than Harrison’ – Many Portsmouth fans react to significant transfer update

Published

9 mins ago

on

Many Portsmouth fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Preston North End striker Jayden Stockley, as per HampshireLive.

The 27-year-old frontman has been on the South Coast club’s shopping list for quite some time and it now appears that they have jumped ahead of the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Charlton Athletic in the race for the player’s signature.

Stockley spent the majority of last season on loan with Charlton and scored eight goals in 22 games for the Addicks as they narrowly missed out on a place in the Sky Bet League One play-offs.

Now it appears that he could well be set to return to the club that he spent a season on loan at earlier in his career as Pompey attempt to put the finishing touches on his proposed move to Fratton Park.

<br /> 20 facts about Portsmouth’s top five most expensive signings – Are they true or false?

1 of 20

Peter Crouch retired in 2019

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions from the Pompey faithful on social media earlier today.


Related Topics:

Writer and Journalist for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘What a deal’, ‘Better than Harrison’ – Many Portsmouth fans react to significant transfer update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: